Dancing with the Stars lose a judge due to COVID-19 ahead of finals

Derek Hough on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Next week is the finals for Dancing with the Stars Season 30, and it looks like the show will be without one of its four judges.

Derek Hough just announced that he tested positive for COVID-19, and he has gone into quarantine.

Derek also announced he is postponing his upcoming Las Vegas residency performances as he works to recover.

Derek Hough announces he has COVID-19 ahead of Dancing with the Stars finals

Derek Hough went onto Instagram and said he had an announcement, and he wanted his fans to hear it first hand from him.

He said that, despite being vaccinated, he has a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Thankfully, since he is vaccinated, Derek did say that he feels good and strong. However, he has to quarantine so he doesn’t pass it on to anyone else.

This is especially necessary since one of the other judges has autoimmune diseases (Carrie Ann Inaba), and Len Goodman is 77.

He also said that he is postponing his upcoming shows in Las Vegas due to the positive diagnosis.

“I feel strong, but I’m currently taking advice from medical professionals. Doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can,” Derek said. “I’m currently in quarantine, and I’ll make sure I keep you guys all updated with what’s going on. I just wanted to send a lot of love out there to all.”

Unless there is a massive quick turnaround, Derek Hough won’t be there to serve as the fourth judge during the Dancing with the Stars finals next week.

COVID-19 and Dancing with the Stars

While Dancing with the Stars has strict protocols in place for COVID-19, the judges, pros, and celebrities have no restrictions on what they do outside of the show.

Cheryl Burke contracted COVID-19 before the second performance of the season and then passed it on to Cody Rigsby, causing them to miss two full weeks of live performances.

Derek Hough already missed a week earlier this season when he learned he was in contact with someone who had COVID-19, although, at that time, he didn’t contract it himself.

When Derek is not judging the show on Monday nights, he is working at his Las Vegas residency. He also performed at the recent Queen tribute show, so there is no telling where or when he could have been in contact with someone who had COVID-19.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.