Dancing With the Stars judge victim of attempted robbery in Las Vegas

Derek Hough on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough was the victim of an attempted robbery in Las Vegas this week.

Hough, who is the fourth judge for DWTS this season, is also working a residency in Las Vegas and that is where the incident took place.

It was Hough who let fans know about the crime and he seemed to take it in good humor.

DWTS judge Derek Hough victim of attempted robbery

Derek Hough took to Instagram to reveal that he was the victim of an attempted robbery in Las Vegas.

However, the perpetrators didn’t get away with anything and only did some damage during the attempt.

Derk revealed this in his Instagram Stories and he seemed to find it funny that someone tried to steal his Mirrorball trophies, but they couldn’t get them and instead just broke one of them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What broke was the “Dancing With the Stars” logo. The “D” of Dancing and the “With” broke off and that is what Hough focused on.

The attempted robbery happened outside the theater where he performs in Las Vegas as the trophies are in a case there to promote his accolades.

“Check this out, this is some awesome news,” Derek began in the Instagram Stories post. “So I have my six Mirrorball Trophies outside the theater in a display case and I guess there was an attempted robbery.”

“But instead, they just broke the ‘D’ and they stole the ‘With,’” he continued. “So now it’s just ‘Ancing The Stars.’ ‘Ancing the Stars!'”

“Anyways, whoever took it, I hope you enjoy it. All love, all good stuff. I just thought it was kinda funny. ‘Ancing The Stars.’”

He also added a caption: “I find this hilarious. ‘Ancing The Stars.’”

Derek Hough on Dancing WIth the Stars

Before Derek Hough took over as the judge on Dancing With the Stars, he was one of the most successful pro dancers.

Derek Hough won a record-breaking six times on Dancing With the Stars as a dancer. Hough won with Brooke Burke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley, and Bindi Irwin.

In 2017, Hough joined the NBC series World of Dance as a judge. Hough replaced Len Goodman last season when Len couldn’t travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This season, Len returned and Derek stuck around as the fourth judge.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.