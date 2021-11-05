Dancing with the Stars’ JoJo Siwa reveals when she broke up with girlfriend

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: @itsjojosiwa/Instagram

JoJo Siwa hinted a few weeks back that something was wrong as she competed on Dancing with the Stars.

After many websites hinted she broke up with her girlfriend, JoJo finally admitted that is what happened.

The 18-year-old pop star has now opened up about when the two broke up and how she is dealing with the experience while competing on DWTS.

JoJo Siwa about her breakup during Dancing with the Stars competition

JoJo Siwa was preparing for Disney Week, which saw her in back-to-back dances on Monday and Tuesday night of that week. The first night was Heroes Night and the second was Villains Night.

On the day of Heroes Night, JoJo and her girlfriend Kylie Prew broke up.

“We officially broke up the morning that I did the Prince Charming number on Dancing With the Stars,” JoJo told Us Weekly. “It’s been a few weeks and it’s been tough, but we’re getting through it.”

JoJo said she had to do her Disney Heroes dance just hours after they broke up.

With that said, JoJo said that dancing that night was the “best thing for her” but she had mixed emotions heading into the night.

“I would have handled it so much differently [if I wasn’t on the show]. I just want[ed] time to be sad,” JoJo said. “And then I got that [time to be sad] and I was like, ‘I’ve been very lucky that I don’t have much of that right now.’”

JoJo Siwa updates fans on her relationship with Kylie

JoJo also said that she was being too hard on herself because she thought they couldn’t be friends anymore, even though they started out as friends.

“This week was very, very extreme and something that I had never gone through and something that I’ve never felt before,” JoJo said.

While there are a lot of people online judging JoJo on a weekly basis based on her life choices, it is often hard to remember that she only turned 18 a few months ago.

“I called her and she answered my call at 2:00 a.m. her time. So we’re still very close, which I’m happy about,” JoJo said. “it just wasn’t right to be in a relationship anymore. And that’s OK. We’re both so young, it’s OK to live life and it’s OK for right person wrong time to be a real thing.”

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.