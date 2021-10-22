Dancing With the Stars JoJo Siwa reveals she is going through a hard time during competition

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

JoJo Siwa is working hard to impress the judges and the television audience through her performances on Dancing With the Stars.

So far she has faced disappointing backlash, both from people who feel she is a “professional” dancer and those who are offended that she is dancing with another woman.

JoJo has done a good job of not letting the criticism get to her, which is impressive since she is a teenager out there trying to perform and it is adults at home who are harshly judging her.

However, there is something else that has brought JoJo Siwa down; something she said she has never experienced before.

According to reports, JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have broken up.

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew break up during Dancing With the Stars

JoJo Siwa has been a beacon of positivity for the LGBTQ+ community since she came out earlier in 2021. While there were people who bashed her for her life choices, she kept a smile and chose love over the hate of the Internet community.

Now, reports indicate the love has ended.

Us Weekly reports that JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew had broken up. This is even tougher since they were close friends before they started dating.

“JoJo and Kylie did break up,” a source exclusively tells Us. “Some [of the Dancing With the Stars] cast are aware of the breakup.”

“Kylie stopped attending the show so she hasn’t been seen in the audience since they split,” the source adds. “JoJo is focusing on the competition and giving her all.”

“While it’s a rough time for her, she’s handling DWTS very professionally and still putting on a smile and giving 100 percent. She doesn’t want to let down her fans.”

The source also said that JoJo Siwa has turned to her pro partner Jenna Johnson for support and Jenna has become like a big sister to JoJo.

JoJo Siwa said it has been a tough week on Dancing With the Stars

The news comes as no surprise, as JoJo Siwa had hinted that there were things going on in her life that were making it hard right now.

On October 9, JoJo posted to Instagram, “This has been a WEEK. My brain has never been so overwhelmed/overloaded with not only work but also personal life.”

“Even though this week has been one of the hardest in my life for so many different reasons, it’s also been one of the best. I’m thankful for every time I smiled this week and every time I smiled in the last 18 years”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.