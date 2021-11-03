Dancing with the Stars fans call out Tyra Banks for what she said about Suni Lee

Suni Lee and Sasha on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Things were tough this week on Dancing with the Stars when it comes to Suni Lee and her two performances.

On Queen Night, Suni and Sasha Farber performed the Pasodoble to We Will Rock You. When the dance ended, Suni ran off the dance floor and disappeared.

Tyra Banks explained that Suni was sick and the judges gave their advice and scores to Sasha, who remained there by himself.

Fans were not happy with Tyra Banks after this.

Tyra Banks puts Suni Lee on the spot on DWTS

Before the night even started, Suni Lee let her fans know on Twitter that she wasn’t feeling well but would do her best on Queen Night on Dancing with the Stars.

“Hey guys ! not feeling my best tonight but i will still be dancing for queen night! make sure you guys vote for me and sash! each week is getting scarier & intense !!,” Suni wrote. “Love you all.”

When Suni Lee ran from the ballroom after her dance, Tyra Banks tried to explain it to the fans.

“Suni is not feeling so good,” Tyra Banks said. “Not COVID! Not COVID at all! But she’s not feeling well so she danced sick and she had to leave. But she’s OK!”

It was rough hearing Tyra exclaim that it wasn’t COVID, but that was likely because of the beating DWTS took from fans after both Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby tested positive earlier in the season.

Luckily, Bruno Tonioli tried to ease things with his comments.

“Oh, you did so well, honey,” Bruno said. “In spite of not feeling well, you rocked that pasodoble. I don’t know where you are. Sharp! It was fantastic!”

It was what Tyra Banks said when Suni Lee returned that had fans frustrated.

Suni Lee and Sasha came back out for the group dance and performed the Viennese waltz relay to We Are the Champions. She received a bonus point from Carrie Ann.

After that dance, Tyra said, “Suni, I got to ask you, I know you’ve been struggling all day and, like, dude is like, you’re throwing up. This is live TV and you ran off!”

Fans respond to Tyra Banks’ DWTS comments

It was way too much info for most fans. Suni Lee looked miserable and very unhappy after that and only cheered up when she got the bonus point from Carrie Ann.

Fans were also not happy about Tyra Banks’ sharing too much information about Suni’s bathroom trip with a national television audience.

“Tyra should be fired for putting Suni on the spot. She should know better,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“Tyra telling all of Suni’s business. ‘Her tummy’, ‘She’s running to the bathroom’. Like ok sis, just say she is ill,” another wrote.

“how can tyra not see how uncomfortable she’s making suni omfg I can’t stop cringing,” a third fan wrote.

how can tyra not see how uncomfortable she’s making suni omfg I can’t stop cringing #DWTS #DancingWithTheStars pic.twitter.com/Dk4GP2R7hG — Caitlin (@caitlinc118) November 2, 2021

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.