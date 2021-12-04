Dancing with the Stars: Emma Slater talks her and Sasha Farber’s future

Sasha Farber proposes to Emma Slater on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

On Dancing with the Stars Season 30, married couple Emma Slater and Sasha Farber both had talented partners and made it far into the competition.

Emma teamed with country music singer Jimmie Allen and they were eliminated ninth in the competition.

Sasha teamed with Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee and they were the 11th duo eliminated.

Sasha has never won on Dancing with the Stars, with his best finish being third place, twice (with Tonya Harding and Ally Brooke) in his nine seasons on the show.

Emma Slater has one more win than Sasha, taking home the Mirrorball trophy in Season 24 with Rashad Jennings. She has spent 13 seasons on the show as a pro. Outside of the one win, she has never placed higher than fourth.

However, both won in life when Sasha dropped to a knee in 2016 and proposed to Emma during Season 23 of Dancing with the Stars.

What is next for Emma and Sasha on Dancing with the Stars?

Season 30 might have marred the end for two long-standing pros on the show.

Val Chmerkovskiy has said this was likely his last season. The longest-running pro in the show’s history, Cheryl Burke, also sounds like she wants to step back and maybe take on a new mentor role.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emma Slater spoke to Us Weekly about her and Sasha’s future on Dancing with the Stars and they don’t seem to be going anywhere.

“Absolutely. Honestly, any time they call us, we’ll be there, always,” Emma said in the interview.

“I still love dancing. I’ll always love it. I want to do lots of other things in my career too, but dance is definitely — I’ll always be a dancer. You know those people that just say ‘that’s what I was born to do’? I’ll always be a dancer.”

Emma and Sasha on DWTS

Emma also said she and Sasha are going great together and even the time spent apart while shooting Dancing with the Stars doesn’t affect their relationship.

“I think we do a really good job of separating our work life from our home life, which is crazy because we literally [do] everything together,” Emma said.

“So, it is hard to separate it. For some reason, we do a really good job with that. It’s just, like, it doesn’t get to us in our personal life.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. It should return sometime in 2022.