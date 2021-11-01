Dancing with the Stars contestant involved in car accident over Halloween

Iman Shumpert and Daniella on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

This has been a tough season for Dancing with the Stars and, this past weekend, one of the fan-favorite contestants Iman Shumpert was involved in a car accident.

Luckily, he didn’t seem to get injured, so he lucked out and will be back tonight for Queen Night on DWTS.

Here is what we know.

DWTS contestant Iman Shumpert involved in accident

Last week, Iman Shumpert shocked the world when he danced a contemporary dance on Horror Night and received a perfect 40 from the judges.

The dance was in honor of the Jordan Peele movie Us, and everyone was impressed. LeBron James even tweeted out his praise for his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate.

However, on Halloween, Iman was involved in a four-car pile-up while driving in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles.

Daily Mail reports that Iman Shumpert was driving his $365,500 Rolls Royce Dawn when he was involved in the accident. Photos reveal Iman looked like he was okay at the accident as he was waiting for the police.

However, his car suffered some severe damage to the front and rear of the car.

According to the reports, Iman was driving northbound on Highland Avenue when four cars all rear-ended each other. Iman was in one of the two middle cars.

Iman spoke to the police and then headed home after the accident.

Based on his Instagram account, he and his wife Teyana Taylor went out for Halloween dressed up as Wayne and Garth from Wayne’s World.

Iman Shumpert tonight on Dancing with the Stars

Iman Shumpert’s average scores this season with his pro, Daniella Karagach, are not the best, but he has improved as the season wore on, which is the point of Dancing with the Stars.

Iman’s 28.9 average is second-lowest to only Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, and that couple was hindered by their COVID-19 positive tests, which limited what they could do for over two weeks.

The Perfect 40 raised his average, and he looks to follow it up tonight for Queen Night.

Iman Shumpert and his pro, Daniella, will dance the Paso doble to Another One Bites the Dust.

There will also be a dance relay with two other couples tonight, and Iman and Daniella will dance the jive relay alongside The Miz & Witney and JoJo Siwa & Jenna to Crazy Little Thing Called Love.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.