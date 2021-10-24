Dancing With the Stars’ Cody Rigsby explains why he isn’t dancing with a same-sex partner

Cody Rigsby from Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: @codyrigsby/Instagram

This season, Dancing With the Stars has its first same-sex couple competing for the Mirrorball trophy with JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson.

JoJo Siwa isn’t the only gay competitor this season, as Peloton-favorite Cody Rigsby is competing with Cheryl Burke as his partner.

In an interview with GLAAD, Cody explains why he didn’t choose to go with a same-sex partner as well.

Cody Rigsby on why he didn’t have a same-sex partner on DWTS

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson are tearing it up as partners on this season of Dancing With the Stars.

There is also a lot of people who refuse to support them but many of those problems are with the people complaining.

Cody chose to go with a female dance partner and he had a good reason. He never thought it would be possible when DWTS invited him to the show.

“When the conversation opportunity came up for DWTS, I was just so excited to be on the show, I guess I didn’t even think it was a possibility, so I didn’t bring it up!” Cody said.

However, if he had known he had the same opportunity that JoJo Siwa had, he might have jumped at the chance.

“Had I maybe had a moment to breathe and recognize an opportunity, I definitely would have asked!” Cody said. “I know that Val [Chmerkovskiy] is really open to having a same-sex partner for next season and I think that would be incredible!”

Cody also said he would love to come down to the finale and go head-to-head with JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson.

Cody said he is so impressed with JoJo showing a lot of little boys and girls that they can create their own path.

“For her to jump into this space that’s not comfortable, not her home base, that already has a lot of courage,” Cody said. “And then to (dance) with another woman, recently after coming out, it’s really new to her and she is really jumping into it headfirst. Typical JoJo Siwa fashion!”

Cody Rigsby’s performance on Dancing With the Stars

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke have not had it easy this season.

Cheryl contracted COVID-19 and then passed it on to Cody and they had to use rehearsal footage in Week 2 and perform virtually and separately in Week 3.

Since that time, they have not scored well with judges, something that Cheryl recently spoke out about.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.