Dancing With the Stars: Cheryl Burke reveals when she and Cody will be back live in the ballroom

Cheryl and Cody on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby have been absent the last two weeks on Dancing With the Stars. However, that is about to end.

Cheryl tested positive for COVID-19 the day before the second episode and the producers agreed to allow them to use their rehearsal dance for the competition.

Fans loved the pair and kept them in the running.

They missed the third week as well when Cody tested positive days after Cheryl did. Luckily for them, producers allowed them to compete virtually and separately and fans once again voted to move them on.

Now, in Week 4, Cheryl and Cody will be back in the ballroom to dance live.

Cheryl Burke gives Dancing With the Stars update

Cheryl Burke updated fans on her Dancing With the Stars journey and had some good news for fans.

“I have been officially cleared. I am back to normal. No more quarantine for me,” Burke revealed. “Unfortunately, though, um Cody is still in quarantine, but he will be back in Los Angeles starting Friday — this Friday — which means we can technically dance on both Monday and Tuesday.”

The quarantine is usually 10 days, which means if Cody was diagnosed the day he revealed it, he will be cleared to return on Sunday.

“We’re still rehearsing via Zoom as we speak,” Cheryl said in the video. “We’ve got two dances … You will see us both back in the ballroom Monday and Tuesday night. I’m so excited. We’ve got lots of work to do.”

This also came after a video the two did together where Cody Rigsby said he was worried the rest of the cast would hate him for this.

“I’ve even texted, like, some of the other castmates asking not to be mad at me,” Cody said. “Literally, everybody on this cast is so sweet, so encouraging.”

Cheryl said it isn’t always like that.

“It’s a competition, but it feels really supportive that people are rooting for each other,” Cody said.

DWTS competitors excited to see Cheryl and Cody back

Cheryl’s fellow competitors this season on Dancing With the Stars responded with excitement.

Mel C of the Spice Grils wrote that Cheryl was “a super hero! Good luck with it all beautiful.”

Amanda Kloots simply replied with a “Yay!!”

Pic credit: @cherylburke/Instagram

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba responded with some humor. “So glad you will be back in the ballroom. Bravo for dancing on ceramic tile. 👏👏👏 ❤️ see you Monday!”

Cheryl responded with a, “ha! It was definitely a first. Thank you for all of your support, can’t wait to be back with you guys.”

Pic credit: @cherylburke/Instagram

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.