Dancing with the Stars’ Cheryl Burke opens up about abortion she had as a teen

Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, celebrities have been opening up about their history concerning abortion and miscarriages in their lives.

The latest to tell their story is Dancing with the Stars dancer Cheryl Burke.

Cheryl released a video in reaction to the overturning of Roe v Wade where she revealed the story of having an abortion when she was only 18 years old.

Cheryl Burke shares abortion story with fans

Cheryl Burke is found all over social media. She has an Instagram account where she mostly keeps fans updated with her life through smaller videos and photos.

She also has a YouTube account where she posts long-form videos as a sort of podcast. This is on top of her actual podcast that she started last month about her love life.

Burke is also on TikTok, and that is where she posted the video about her reaction to Roe v Wade.

“I’m saddened by the Supreme Court’s decisions right to overturn #roevwade that guarantees a woman’s right to choose,” she wrote in the caption.

She then went on to describe what happened in her life.

“If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother — and I wouldn’t have been a great mother and I definitely wouldn’t be sitting here with you today,” Cheryl said.

“You’re taking away women’s rights, our bodies, our freedom. Our bodies have nothing to do with anybody else, right? This is a decision that we need to make.”

Cheryl then explained the experience of having the abortion.

“I was two weeks pregnant when I got an abortion, and I remember rolling up to Planned Parenthood with picketers holding anti-abortion signs — and that alone was traumatic,” she said.

“The whole process is traumatic, and the fact that now you’re making it illegal for us women to make this decision about our own bodies is absolutely insanity.”

Burke said she has no regrets and is happy today because she was able to continue on with her life.

Cheryl Burke opening up more about her life

Cheryl Burke has opened up a lot about her past love life and her sex life over the years on her new podcast, Burke in the Game.

One of the things she has been most open about was her traumatic childhood. She was 13 when she lost her virginity and she moved through relationships too fast.

“I didn’t associate sex with intimacy or love, honestly,” Cheryl said. “It was something that I did because I felt like I had to, in a way, just to keep a boyfriend and to feel safe and loved, and this was clearly horrible.”

As an adult, she has attempted to better herself, even mentioning that she feels therapy is something important and she even made Matthew Lawrence attend it with her before their marriage.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.