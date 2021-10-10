Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl and Cody are finally back together again

Cody and Cheryl on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

After performing together in the first week of Dancing With the Stars, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke have not appeared together in the ballroom.

This is because the day before their second dance, Cheryl tested positive for COVID-19. The duo was allowed to use their rehearsal performance because they both went into quarantine.

The third week, they still had no contact. Cody tested positive three days after the Week 2 dance.

They were allowed to compete in different locations, but did so live and virtually for the competition. They couldn’t even practice together.

Now, with a two-day Disney week coming up, Cody and Cheryl are back together again.

Cheryl and Cody back together for DWTS practice

Every duo competing next week has had an entire week to practice two different dances.

On Monday night, the Disney Heroes Night will take place and on Tuesday, it will be Disney Villains Night.

However, Cheryl and Cody will come in with a genuine disadvantage.

They got back together to practice in person for the first time on Friday, October 8.

Cheryl posted a photo on her Instagram page with the caption, “Reunited and it feels so good!”

However, now it will be time to put in a lot of work to get ready for the two dances.

Cody and Charyl in Dancing With the Stars Disney Week

In Week 4 of Dancing With the Stars Season 30, there will be back-to-back dances, with Monday night’s theme as Disney Heroes and Tuesday night’s theme Disney Villains.

New dances will also be introduced, with contemporary and waltzes.

For the first night, Cody and Cheryl will dance the jive to Stand Out from 1995’s A Goofy Movie.

On the second night, Cody and Cheryl will dance the Viennese waltz to Gaston from the animated 1991 movie, Beauty and the Beast.

Coming into this week, Cody and Cheryl have a combined score of 72, which was good for 12th place out of the original 15. It is also five points lower than Christine and Pasha, who were eliminated last week.

However, that score was dragged down with an 18 for Week 3 where they performed separately and virtually. The first two weeks, they combined for a 48, which was 11th highest.

The two will hope to raise their scores based on being back together again; there is just hope they have enough practice time to get it right.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday and Tuesday night this week at 8/7c on ABC for Disney Week.