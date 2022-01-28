Dancing with the Stars chasing a Royal dancer for Season 31

Dancing with the Stars pros dancing in Season 30. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars won’t be back on ABC until later in 2022 as the show has gone to a once a year schedule.

This gives them plenty of time to find their dancers for the upcoming 31st season, and from the sound of it, they are looking at someone from the Royal Family.

Here is what it sounds like DWTS might be looking at.

Dancing with the Stars considering Sarah Ferguson

While Sarah Ferguson is not what people look at as a star in the general definition of the term, she fits the role on Dancing with the Stars.

The show brought in Sean Spicer for a turn and former Texas governor Rick Perry was one of the worst dancers in Dancing with the Stars history.

Sarah Ferguson, 62, is the Duchess of York and there are rumors Dancing with the Stars is chasing her for a role on the series.

It could bring in the ratings, both because the Royal Family always brings in the views and because Ferguson is in the news thanks to her ex, Prince Andrew.

A source told The Sun that Fergie previously turned down offers from the UK’s Strictly Come Dancing. However, the said she always considers US offers.

Prince Andrew is under investigation for sexual assault allegations, so this would move Ferguson up into true star status for Royals watchers as long as this remains in the news.

The site also indicates Sarah Ferguson would be labeled an “A-list” star and ABC would pay her close to $1 million. The show would also ignore any aspects of the trial in her promo packages and questions while on the show.

“ABC will do their best to protect her from getting media questions on that matter,” the source said.

The show did this masterfully with Olivia Jade, who appeared as a social media star in Season 30, with the show ignoring the entire College Admissions Scandal aspect of her celebrity.

Other stars wanting to appear on Dancing with the Stars

ABC wants to bring in more A-list celebrities as the ratings continue to stagnate in recent seasons.

Even with a Real Housewives star and a Bachelor favorite in Season 30, the show still didn’t bring in the views ABC is used to.

That might hurt future reality TV stars who want to appear on the show.

However, there are some who made it clear they want to take a turn in the Ballroom.

Love Island USA star Cashay Proudfoot said she has always dreamed of appearing on Dancing with the Stars, while AEW star Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, has said she would love to follow WWE superstar The Miz’s footsteps and take her turn on the dance floor.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series should return to ABC in the fall season of 2022.