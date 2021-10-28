Dancing With the Stars cast take up for Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

One of the biggest complaints that fans have about Dancing With the Stars this season surrounds Tyra Banks.

Many fans feel that Tyra is trying to make the show about herself, and even comments that the host made in the past make it sound like she wants people talking about her rather than the dancers.

From her constant wardrobe changes to her runway model entrances, fans want Tyra off the show.

However, the fans might be alone in this. At least two of this season’s cast of Dancing With the Stars have nothing but good things to say about Tyra Banks hosting the show.

Dancing With the Stars cast talks Tyra Banks

Olivia Jade is one of the most controversial Dancing With the Stars competitors in history.

She came on the show known mostly for the College Admissions Scandal, although she fancies herself a social media influencer.

Tyra Banks previously defended Olivia Jade, saying that she believes that the girl was oblivious about why she was accepted to USC.

Olivia Jade returned the favor in a Sun interview.

“I think she has been doing great. I love Tyra,” Olivia Jade said, adding that Tyra “kills it” every week.

Dancing With the Stars pro, Cheryl Burke has not held her tongue this season when blasting the judges, but she was there to defend Tyra Banks.

“I thought tonight she definitely stood out to me in a good way, she has been very sweet and supportive,” Cheryl said. “She’s also developed relationships with all of us and I think that is very important to have that personal connection.”

“She looked gorgeous tonight and she has definitely found her own stride with the show,” she continued “So I think she is doing great.”

One DWTS star might agree with fans though

A TitToker made a shady video making fun of Tyra Banks hosting job on Dancing With the Stars.

What was shocking was that JoJo Siwa “liked” the video.

The video had a clip of an interview and then Tyra walking up and saying “hello?” In the caption, Olivia Napolitano wrote, “I’d rather have a plant as a host.”

In a follow-up video, it shows Olivia laughing with the comment, “Posts a tik tok shading Tyra Banks hosting DWTS. JoJo Siwa likes it.”

Her expression then changes to a curious look with the comment, “Me wondering if she liked it cause she agrees.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Is there something you’d like to share with the class?”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.