Dancing With the Stars’ Britt Stewart reveals when judges see dances for the first time

Martin Kove and Britt Stewart on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing With the Stars presents the duos dancing for the judges and then awaiting the scores for their performances.

One would think that this is the first time the judges see the couples perform the dance.

That is not true.

Dancing With the Stars pro Britt Stewart revealed the truth about when the judges see the dances for the first time.

DWTS judges see the dances before the live performance

Everyone who follows Dancing With the Stars knows that the duos all go out and do a rehearsal dance the day of the show.

This gives each pro and star one last chance to make sure they have everything right on the main stage before they perform live in front of the world.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What most people don’t know is that the judges are out there watching the rehearsals. They see the dances twice the day the show airs, once with the rehearsal and then the performance they judge.

Britt Stewart did a Q&A with fans on her Instagram Live and said they could ask any true or false question for her to answer.

One fan asked, “On dwts, judges see your dance for the very first time during the live show.”

Britt then answered that as “false.”

“This is false,” Britt said. “The judges watch dress rehearsals so it’s really important to have a strong dress rehearsal and of course then just come out with a bang during the live show.”

This brings up an interesting question about whether the judges compare the rehearsal dance with the live one, or if they change their votes based on any improvements or lapses in performance between the two.

Britt Stewart on Dancing With the Stars

Britt Stewart has been a pro on Dancing With the Stars since Season 29, although she started out as part of the dance troupe for the show before that.

In Season 29, Britt partnered with Johnny Weir and the two finished in sixth place. They even had two perfect scores, first in Week 9 with the quickstep and then in Week 10 with jazz.

They were eliminated after that last perfect score.

This season, she was paired up with 75-year-old Karate Kid actor Martin Kove. The two performed the paso doble in Week 1 and received a 13 for the lowest score of that week. In Week 2, they performed the cha-cha-cha and received a 15.

Martin and Britt were the first dancers sent home.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.