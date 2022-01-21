Dancing with the Stars Artem suffers unexpected health issues and pulls out of tour

Artem from DWTS and Nikki Bella. Pic credit: @theartemc/Instagram

The Dancing with the Stars 2022 tour is currently underway, and one of the main stars has pulled out of the rest of the shows.

Artem Chigvintsev took to social media to reveal that he had to pull out of the rest of the tour due to medical issues.

Here is what we know about Artem and his illness.

Artem pulls out of DWTS 2022 tour

Artem posted an Instagram message to his 990,000 followers that announced he had to leave the tour.

“My time on tour so far has been wonderful,” Artem wrote. “Unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues. My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour.”

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

It is unclear what the medical situation might be, but Artem is finished with the DWTS tour now, and fans aren’t likely to see him again until the show returns in late 2022.

DWTS cast members wish Artem a speedy recovery

Fellow Dancing with the Stars pros offered their well wishes after Artem released the news.

“Rest up and get better soon man,” Pasha Pashkov wrote.

“Please feel better, we all miss you so much and wishing you a speedy recovery,” Gleb Savchenko added.

Daniella Karagach wrote, “Wishing you a fast recovery.”

Sasha Farber added, “Feel better.”

Alan Bersten chimed in with, “Love you brother. Get well soon.”

Lindsay Arnold wrote, “Love you Artem.”

Carrie Ann Inaba posted, “I hope you feel better soon Artem…”

“Love you Artem, feel better soon,” Sharna Burgess added.

Artem had just gone home for a break

The news that Artem fell ill came just one week after he took a short break from the Dancing with the Stars tour to go home to be with his family.

Artem posted a photo of himself with his wife Nikki Bella and wrote, “I’m so happy that i was able to see my family on a day off even if it’s just for 11hr , I miss them so much they are the most precious people in my life. Don’t know what I would do without them. Love you both.”

While Artem is sick, it seems that Nikki is still doing well. She is set to appear at the WWE Royal Rumble with her twin sister Brie Bella as competitors in two weeks.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to ABC.