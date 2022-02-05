Dancing with the Stars Artem Chigvintsev gives update on current illness

Artem Chigvinstev and Nikki Bella from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Artem Chigvintsev announced he was leaving the Dancing with the Stars tour due to an unexpected illness but hoped to be back with them shortly.

Not only has Artem not returned, but Brie Bella, the sister of Artem’s partner, Nikki Bella, told fans that it was more than just COVID-19.

This had many fans worried, and now Artem is updating everyone on his illness, and it appears it was very severe.

In January, Artem Chigvintsev announced that he was pulling out of the 2022 Dancing with the Stars tour.

The pro announced he was suffering from an unexpected illness and hoped to be back soon.

“My time on tour so far has been wonderful,” Artem wrote. “Unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues. My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

However, over a week later, Brie Bella announced that it was serious.

Brie Bella revealed that he had “something more than COVID.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, Artem has revealed that he contracted pneumonia.

“Hi everyone, just wanted to give you a little update on my wellbeing,” Artem, 39, shared in a video on his Instagram stories (via Us Weekly). “So, I had another x-ray done yesterday, and it came back still positive for pneumonia, so I just got another set of antibiotics.”

He went on to say that he hoped this one will “do the magic” and “kick out the pneumonia out of my lungs.”

“So that’s where I’m at. I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy,” Artem finished.

Artem resting at home with Nikki Bella

Brie Bella gave the update before this one about Artem, and she said at the time that he was doing better.

Artem lives with his partner, Nikki Bella, who he worked with on Dancing with the Stars. They have a son, Matteo, but have yet to marry as they were waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to ease up before their wedding.

Nikki and Brie Bella seem to have avoided the illness, as they both appeared at the WWE Royal Rumble event last week, competing in the women’s Rumble match.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The reality dancing competition series will return to ABC in late 2022.