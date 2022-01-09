Dancing With The Stars 2022 tour featuring same-sex routines in the show

Dancing with the Stars tour. Pic credit: @dancingabc/Instagram

There was a huge wall that Dancing with the Stars broke down in Season 30 when they had their first same-sex couple in competition.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson made it to the finals before losing to Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach.

However, the door was open and the show is going full steam ahead from here on.

It all starts with the 2022 Dancing with the Stars tour, which will now include same-sex routines in the show.

Dancing with the Stars tour to feature same-sex routines

Neither JoJo Siwa nor Jenna Johnson will be going on the 2022 Dancing with the Stars tour, but their dance numbers will be part of the show.

In this case, it will be two men dancing the numbers together.

Gleb Savchenko and Alan Bersten confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that they would take on Jenna and JoJo’s recreated number.

“It’s actually a repeat of JoJo and Jenna’s number,” Alan explained. “And JoJo I feel like really broke the barriers.”

Gleb even joked that Alan was his favorite to dance with, even over his regular partner, Emma Slater.

Jenna even showed up to rehearsals to help choreograph some numbers, likely helping out with Alan and Gleb reprising her dance number.

Dancing with the Stars 2022 tour

There are a lot of big stars coming to the Dancing with the Stars 2022 tour.

DWTS Season 31 winner Iman Shumpert has signed up to perform for half of the 2022 tour.

Along with Shumpert, Season 29 winner Kaitlyn Bristowe will be touring with them.

Season 30 competitors Amanda Kloots and Jimmie Allen will also hit the road with the 2022 tour, both appearing in select cities.

Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Koko Iwasaki, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and Sofia Ghavami are all set to appear on tour.

Sharna Burgess, Jenna Johnson, and Val Chmerkovskiy all pulled out of the 2022 tour for various reasons.

“I won’t go on tour for 11 weeks though,” Sharna said, emphasizing that she “didn’t want to leave my life and live on a bus for 11 weeks.”

“You know, it’s hard to say no because we love performing, but I think it’s time for us to start being our own family and, you know, being married — and not being married on the road or on a TV show,” Jenna said.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The show should return for its next season in late 2022 on ABC.