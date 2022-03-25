Dan Marshall on American Idol: Who is the former Virginia Tech football player?

Dan Marshall on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

It is not often that athletes show up on American Idol to compete, especially not ones that played for a major college football program.

However, this week, Dan Marshall showed up and auditioned for American Idol, earning a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Here is what you need to know about Dan Marshall.

Who is Dan Marshall on American Idol?

Before he auditioned on American Idol, Dan Marshall, 24, was best known as a linebacker for the Virginia Tech Hokies.

He played in 37 games from 2017 to 2019, and while he told the judges that he had lived and loved football since he was a child, he always had a love for singing as well.

However, he never sang in front of other people until 2021.

On his American Idol audition, Dan sang The Dance by Garth Brooks.

“Dan Marhsall, you have that storytelling thang,” Lionel Richie told him. “There’s something you can’t teach and that’s called natural talent and your craft of who you are. I like what I just heard.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I do think you have some natural-born talent,” Katy Perry said. “All you need is support and a little guidance. It’s not there, but the foundation is secure.”

“You’re one of the best-sounding country artists that have been through,” Luke Bryan said. “But you’re not doing all of the emotion properly.”

Despite Luke’s reservations, all three judges sent Dan through to Hollywood.

Virginia Tech Football Player Dan Marshall Sings 'The Dance' By Garth Brooks - American Idol 2022

Watch this video on YouTube

How can you follow Dan Marshall on Instagram?

American Idol fans can follow Dan Marshall on Instagram at @danmarshallofficial.

Dan has just over 9,800 followers on Instagram and 135 posts. His bio reads that he is a Virginia Tech alumni, a country music singer/songwriter, and an American Idol season 20 contestant.

In his post after getting his golden ticket, Dan wrote, “I can’t believe I just had a #momentlikethis I wish I could personally thank everyone one of y’all, it just means [the] world to me.”

Instagram followers will see lots of photos of Dan singing, hanging out with friends and his girlfriend, and older pictures of him on the football field.

Dan also has a TikTok account @danmarshallofficial.

On TikTok, Dan has over 48,000 followers and over 200,000 likes. It is here that fans can watch Dan sing and perform. His most recent video has him singing a song by country star Jamie Johnson.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.