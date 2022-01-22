Dale Moss spotted with Florencia Galarza months after Clare Crawley split

Dale Moss was seen with Florencia Galarza just months after he split from Clare Crawley. Pic credit: @dalemoss13/Instagram

Clare who? The Bachelorette alum Dale Moss has his eye on someone new and it has Bachelor Nation wondering about the woman making him smile again.

Just four months after his split from Clare Crawley, Dale was seen out and about in New York City, with Florencia Galarza, looking comfortable together already.

Who is Florencia Galarza?

Florencia, who is a model and soccer player from Argentina, seems to be the girl that Dale Moss has chosen to move on from Clare Crawley with. It sure didn’t take him much time to find a new companion after his break up with the Bachelor Nation alum.

So are Dale and Florencia a couple? Has Dale truly moved on completely from Clare?

Are Dale and Florencia an official item?

According to E News, a source has been quoted as saying that the two are, “hooking up and it’s casual. They are not dating.” As the couple made their way around the big city, they could be seen casually touching and walking arm in arm.

Honestly, did fans really expect Clare and Dale to last after getting engaged after only four episodes on Clare’s season of The Bachelorette?

To be fair, it also looks as if Clare, herself, is moving on. She seems pretty smitten with fellow The Bachelorette contestant, Blake Monar, who was also a contestant on her season, looking to win over her heart.

Clare posted a video a few weeks ago of her recent trip to Indiana, and captioned it: “Went for business, left with the most unexpected remarkable memories!” Indy, you were truly beautiful and exactly what my soul needed. During the video, viewers could see Blake holding Clare with his arms wrapped around her.

While Dale and Clare broke up in January 2021, they tried again to make their relationship work this past summer. However, it just wasn’t meant to be, and it looks as if both have seemingly and willingly moved on.

Dale Moss’ wishes for Clare

Dale’s rep went on record, after the second breakup months back, and issued the following statement for Dale: “He wishes Clare nothing but the best, and he is keeping her and her family in his thoughts and prayers.”

Viewers and fans of Bachelor Nation want to see both Dale and Clare happy, and if that’s not together, then it was obviously not meant to be. Maybe these next two relationships for them both will be, in fact, their final rose recipients.

The Bachelor airs Monday, January 24, 2022, at 8/7c on ABC.