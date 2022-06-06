Dale Moss is now officially off the market — Who’s he dating?

Dale Moss is dating someone new. Pic credit: ABC

Dale Moss thought he had found the love of his life when he competed for only approximately three weeks and left The Bachelorette with the leading woman, Clare Crawley.

However, when that didn’t last, Dale moved on, and he hasn’t been linked to just one woman since.

Dale was spotted with Argentinian soccer player and model, Florencia Galarza back in January, but fans have also speculated he had something going with fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Tayshia Adams not long ago, too. However, he now allegedly has a new girl in his life.

Who is Dale Moss supposedly hooked up with now?

According to a source who talked with Us Weekly, just eight months after his final split with Clare that he is dating designer Galey Alix.

The same source took some photos of Dale and Galey when they were, according to the person, getting cozy after a Ted Talk just a few weeks ago.

After those were taken, someone confirmed the duo’s new relationship according to Us Weekly.

More about Dale’s previous relationships

When Clare had chosen Dale, the two left the show early together as an engaged couple, but they broke up just four months after.

Yet, one month later, the twosome decided to give their relationship one more chance. However, again, seven months later, they called it quits for good.

Moreover, Dale and Florencia, according to what another source had revealed, weren’t ever officially dating, and what the two had was only casual.

However, there were photos floating around of the two in New York City, where Florencia was holding onto Dale’s arm pretty possessively as the two shopped.

While he had many social media photos with Tayshia Adams as well, that was all speculation by fans who thought that maybe they were more than friends.

Galey Alix and her past

Back in 2020, Galey moved from Connecticut to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in order to start her own business in home renovations.

She also wanted to turn over a new leaf after her engagement was broken off and she suffered from an eating disorder.

In an interview, Galey had claimed, “I felt like my world had been rocked… I picked myself up, not just by going to therapy but also because I was surrounded by a village of people who kept telling me, ‘This will all make sense someday.’ That’s when I realized I had to give my pain a purpose.”

Good thing Galey did pick herself up and kept on keeping on, too, or she may have never met Dale.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.