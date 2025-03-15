Daisy Kelliher wants Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans to travel with her: Here’s what we know

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has an invite for fans to share one of her favorite passions.

Daisy has been a fan favorite on the hit sailing show since Season 2.

It was a turbulent ride for the chief stew, especially during Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

However, as the show takes a break, which we hope isn’t forever, Daisy has another way to keep in touch with her fans.

Daisy does a great job of interacting with fans via social media.

However, what she has planned next will take that to a whole new level.

Daisy Kelliher wants Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans to travel with her

Taking to Instagram this week, Daisy revealed she did a Q&A asking her followers, asking if they would like to go on a hosted trip with the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star. It turns out she got more than she bargained for in the responses.

“A few weeks ago I put up a story asking if anyone would be interested in coming away for me for a hosted trip and the response was so positive I knew I had to give it ago! I have decided to organise not just one but TWO different trips this year and I hope lots of you will join me!” Daisy captioned an IG post.

The social media share also featured a carousel of photos of Daisy living her best life traveling.

“I’m so passionate about travelling and can’t wait to explore new places and make new friends and memories! Both trips I’m so excited for, any guesses on where I am planning on going?! 👀” ended her message.

Daisy has not revealed any details about the two trips but encouraged her followers to guess where they would be. She will undoubtedly share more information soon, but for now, she’s just keeping fans on their toes.

The comments section of Daisy’s post was filled with excitement over her announcement.

Below Deck Med alums Courtney Veale and Hannah Ferrier popped up to share their happiness for Daisy, and many fans are ready to go on vacation with Daisy.

Will there be a Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 6?

It’s been almost two months since Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht wrapped its run on Bravo. However, we are still awaiting word on Season 6 of the hit sailing show.

No season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was filmed last summer. If the show does return, it would need to be filmed this summer and likely won’t air until 2026.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Gary King, Bravo, and 51 Minds, the production company behind the Below Deck franchise, are being sued for allegedly covering up Gary’s sexual assault on a production team member.

The lawsuit could impact the future of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, as some feel Gary and his actions have tainted the Below Deck spin-off.

Should another season be on the horizon, it’s unclear if Daisy would come back. Although she has said she would like to return, signs point to a revamp of the sailing show, giving it a fresh start.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.