Below Sailing Yacht Season 5 is on fire right now, and it’s about time!

The season got off to a slow start, but that has all changed, and part of it has to do with Daisy Kelliher and her interior team.

There’s no love lost between Daisy, Danni Warren, and Diana Cruz, that’s for sure.

Danni and Diana have been dragged a lot on Season 5 for complaining about work and Daisy as a manager.

After the most recent episode, where they dragged Daisy on screen, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were outraged.

Despite how Daisy feels about her two stews this season, she isn’t here for any type of hate.

Daisy Kelliher calls out ‘online bullying’ as Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 tension explodes

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Daisy addressed the online hate, negativity, and bullying she has seen as Season 5 plays out on Bravo.

“Once again another season with a lot of hate. People can watch a show and have an opinion that’s okay. But online bullying or hateful speech in any manner is over the top and not okay. I am happy to give my perspective of the season but not if it will incite hate,” she wrote.

Daisy also reminded Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans that what they see on their TV screens isn’t happening in real time. The show was filmed well over a year ago, and so much has changed since then.

“It was over a year ago and just a tv show we’re over it. So no Need to spread online negativity,” the chief stew ended her message.

No, she doesn’t mention Danni or Diana. Instead, Daisy simply stated a general message, making it clear she was not here for the hate or negativity.

Daisy isn’t here for the negativity amid Below Deck Sailing Yacht drama. Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Daisy weighs in on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Daisy has started giving context to the show from her perspective.

In a TikTok video, Daisy admitted after the most recent episode that she felt “deflated” at this point in the season. Daisy felt as though she could do nothing right, whether it be for the guests or managing her stews.

Daisy revealed she lost her steam and got very frustrated with everything. The chief stew defended her actions regarding Diana and Danni getting rest while also using her experience with them as advice for those looking to get into yachting.

She also shared some things Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers didn’t see this season, such as her letting both the stews go for a swim during work hours. Like many fans, Daisy isn’t sure what Danni and Diana thought they were signing up for based on their complaints.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy got support from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 alum Lucy Edmunds, who also slammed Diana and Danni.

Only a few episodes are left in the hit sailing show, and we can’t wait to see how it all ends.

What do you think of Daisy’s message about online bullying and hate?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.