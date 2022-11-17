Cynthia Bailey nominated for Reality Royalty at American Reality Television Awards — Here’s how to watch

Former RHOA star Cynthia Bailey will get a chance to look back on her time on the show at the ARTAS show. ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

If you are a reality TV fan, you will be in for a treat tomorrow as the 9th annual American Reality Television Awards show will air.

This year’s ARTAS will feature many different categories such as Best Overall Show, Best Lifestyle Show, Guilty Pleasure Show, etc.

Cynthia Bailey made it into the exciting award show and was nominated to take home the Reality Royalty award.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum left the show at the end of Season 13.

At the time, she said she decided to protect her new marriage and focus on her acting career in Los Angeles.

She called this the “last chapter” of her career.

Cynthia Bailey spent 11 seasons on RHOA

RHOA fans first got to know Cynthia as a model and then as a wife and reality television star. The former model was a part of the franchise for 11 seasons and has continued her career as a successful actress.

Fans saw her get married to Peter Thomas, despite her mother and her sister’s objections. They also witnessed as the couple struggled over financial issues and finally decided to go their separate ways.

Cynthia also started the show as NeNe Leakes’ best friend, but along the way, the two had a falling out, and the former model became good friends with Kenya Moore.

Recently, Bravo Executive Producer Andy Cohen complimented Cynthia and said that she was always a class act.

Andy said, “By the way, Cynthia was Cynthia before she ever came on Atlanta, and she will be Cynthia after Atlanta.”

Despite her exit from the franchise, Cynthia is still nominated for recognition for her contribution to the show, which is set to air Thursday, November 17 at 8/7c. The ARTAS will air on OUTtv and the live telecast will be free to stream on Monsters and Critics

Cynthia Bailey filed for divorce from Mike Hill

RHOA viewers also rooted for Cynthia as she found love on The Steve Harvey Show and started dating Mike Hill following the end of her marriage to Peter.

The model was also bashed for wanting a big wedding during the pandemic and being set on the date of 10/10/2020.

Sadly, two years later the actress announced that she filed for divorce from Mike.

She said that she felt like the couple was heading down the wrong road, and they were even at the risk of losing their friendship.

The former model opened up to Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp on their podcast, Two T’s In A Pod, and said that she still felt married. She revealed that she removed her wedding ring only once the announcement was official.

She explained that she was proud of them and that their divorce didn’t get ugly. However, she revealed that they are not yet divorced and that she still feels like he is her husband in many ways.

Hopefully, Cynthia will win an award at the ARTAS tomorrow night, which will lift her spirits a little. The Real Housewives of Atlanta was also nominated for Best Reality TV Moment.

To find out more visit TheARTAs.com or text the word ARTAs to 40691 for updates.