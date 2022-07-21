Cynthia Bailey isn’t saying no to RHOBH after quitting RHOA

Cynthia Bailey is considering joining RHOBH after her move to Los Angeles. Pic credit: @cynthiabailey/Instagram

Supermodel Cynthia Bailey was a star of the Real Housewives of Atlanta for 11 seasons, and fans loved her calm demeanor and her kindness to her castmates.

She was a real peacemaker among the ladies, and viewers witnessed her journey of divorce and finding love again.

Cynthia married her husband, sportscaster Mike Hill, in October of 2020, which was filmed for RHOA. They have been together since 2018 and had a long-distance relationship for years until Cynthia moved to Los Angeles to be with her husband.

Cynthia admitted that she was reluctant to leave Atlanta for many reasons – family, business, and her famous home at Lake Bailey – but once she was let go from her role on RHOA, she made the cross-country move.

Now that she is on the west coast, could she fit in with the ladies of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? She is not opposed to it.

“‘Beverly Hills comes up a lot, and that’s one of those situations where it would just have to be organic,” Cynthia revealed as she was promoting her role on the scripted TV show “Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female,” premiering on ALLBLK.

Would Cynthia trade her peach for a diamond?

Not only did Cynthia move cities for love, but she was also hoping to kick off an acting career in Los Angeles. She speaks further about her move, saying, “I really came out to LA to start my acting career. I really didn’t come here to join Beverly Hills.”

But she is not ruling out another chance at reality TV, admitting, “Now, once the acting kicks off — because that’s the priority right now — if I slide in there every now and then, I’m not opposed to it. It would just have to make sense, but it’s not my focus right now.”

Cynthia already has many friends on the cast of RHOBH, so a move to RHOBH could be a really organic move. “I know Garcelle, I actually know Sheree, who is one of the new ‘friends of’ on the show. I know [Lisa] Rinna, I know Kyle [Richards], I’ve worked with Dorit [Kemsley]. I’ve never met Sutton [Stracke],” Cynthia said of the current cast. “I feel like I know those ladies well enough that if it ever wanted to make sense, it can make sense.”

Cynthia has feuded with Kyle Richards in the past

Cynthia and Kyle co-starred together on the first installment of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and they did not hit it off at all while filming in Turks and Caicos.

“I gave Kyle a really hard time on that trip! I’m 55 and premenopausal. We’re just going to blame it on premenopause at this point. I was like, ‘Play the game, just play the game!’” she said of the Beverly Hills OG.

“We disconnected and then connected!” Cynthia joked, referring to her famous Bailey-Q on RHUGT that caused a ruckus among the ladies.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.