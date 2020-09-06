Cynthia Bailey dishes on filming new season of RHOA, doesn’t know if NeNe Leakes is returning

Cynthia Bailey recently shared what fans can expect from Season 13 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The model and entrepreneur sat down with E!’s Just the Sip host Justin Sylvester to chat about the changes fans can expect to see this season.

In addition to two new cast members, she promised Justin there would still be plenty of drama to see, despite the fact the cast and crew are taking the necessary precautions to stay safe in the midst of COVID-19.

Cynthia said many of the scenes were shot from the housewives’ homes, and they haven’t been able to go to any of the Atlanta events, which the show has been known for.

RHOA housewives getting regular COVID-19 tests

Cynthia also dished that getting tested for COVID-19 each time she films is paramount during this time. She said since Atlanta is currently a hotspot for the virus, the casts’ homes have to be sanitized each week and, in addition to being tested, viewers will see the cast wearing masks or face shields throughout the season.

In addition to the safety restrictions the cast is now required to uphold this season, Cynthia hinted there may be another change that will shake-up RHOA once again.

After Justin asked about the ongoing rumors that OG cast member NeNe Leakes is exiting the series, Cynthia shared she hasn’t filmed any scenes since filming began back in July. However, she admitted she’s been keeping up with her former best friend’s whereabouts on social media and in the news like most of Leakes’ fans.

“At the end of the day and I mean this, NeNe and I are where we are now, but for a long time, she was a very, very good friend of mine who I loved very much and who I still have love for,” Cynthia said of NeNe’s possible exit.

“I want her to do what is best for her. She was one of the OGs on the show. When you think of Real Housewives of Atlanta, you do think of NeNe. She’s great for the show. I hope they work it out, but that’s between her and the network.”

Cynthia and NeNe’s rocky relationship has played out on RHOA

While they’re cordial with each other now, fans of RHOA will know Cynthia and NeNe have had many ups and downs in their relationship. The two were close when NeNe introduced Cynthia as the latest Atlanta housewife back in Season 3, but things took a sour turn in Season 6.

NeNe and Cynthia’s ex, Peter Thomas, got into an argument during a cast trip to Mexico, and NeNe infamously called Peter a “b**ch” on camera.

Cynthia and NeNe barely spoke to each other for years after the scene aired, but reunited in Season 10. However, in Season 12, the ladies worked on repairing their relationship again after falling out over Cynthia’s friend and fellow RHOA star, Kenya Moore.

NeNe hinted she’s been treated unfairly by Bravo

As we previously reported, NeNe is reportedly still in negotiations with Bravo in terms of her contract. Although the offer is on the table, NeNe alluded to being treated poorly by the network on multiple occasions.

In addition to sharing on her YouTube page that the network never approaches her for a spinoff show of her own, she seemingly co-signed that Bravo needs to fire RHOA executive producer Andy Cohen following claims of systemic racism at the network, per Madame Noire.

The statement came after stars like Stassi Schroder and Max Boyens were let go from Lisa Vanderpump’s show, Vanderpump Rules after making racially insensitive comments on the show.

Viewers can see if NeNe Leakes does return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta when it airs on Bravo.