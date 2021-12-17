Cyn Santana and Daniel ‘Booby’ Gibson spark dating rumors on Love & Hip Hop Family Reunion

Love & Hip Hop stars Cyn Santana and Daniel Gibson set up dating plans on Love & Hip Hop Family Reunion. Pic credit:@loveandhiphop/Instagram

Season 2 of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition is the latest offering that brings a lot of cast members from different LHH franchises together.

Daniel “Booby” Gibson and Cyn Santana sent sparks flying on the premiere episode.

Former NBA player Daniel Gibson starred in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood with ex-wife Keyshia Cole and they share a son.

Cyn ran into her ex-girlfriend Erica Mena on the Love and Hip Hop Family reunion but her ex-fiance Joe Budden was nowhere in sight.

After four years away from LHHNY, the 29-year-old singer returned with Joe Budden, with whom she shares a son. However, their tumultuous relationship ended after she accused Budden of cheating.

Cyn and Booby Gibson meet for the first time on Love & Hip Hop

On the premiere episode of Love & Hip Hop Family Reunion, things hit off between Cyn and Booby after they spend some time talking.

“I’ve never met Boobie before. We’ve interacted on social media and stuff, but we’ve never really met,” Cyn said to the LHH camera, adding:

“He’s a beautiful, beautiful man.”

In the scene, Cyn asks Booby what he thinks about the family reunion, and the former NBA player admits the cast will “bring drama” but went straight to the flirting, adding that “under any other circumstance, I wouldn’t get this much time with you.”

In an interview, Booby gave an update on his life since his appearance on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and stated his intention for returning to the series.

“Lately, I’ve been spending most of my time trying to be a better father, a better friend, and a better businessman,” Gibson said to the LHH cameras continuing, “But right now, I’m just in the process of trying to add love to my business and career.”

Booby rejects Cyn’s friendzone offer

Cyn and Booby Gibson get away from the other cast members for a more intimate conversation, and the mother of one brings up the pair being friends.

However, Daniel Gibson doesn’t mince words and makes his intentions clear “You can’t friendzone me, I’m not one of them” before adding, “if you’re going to friendzone me, this ain’t going to work.”

The LHHNY star responds, permitting Gibson to woo her. “The ball is in your court,” she said.

The pair share an intimate hug as their relationship develops as one to watch in Season 2 of Love & Hip Hop Family Reunion.

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season two airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.