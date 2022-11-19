Critics slam Jenelle Evans for letting daughter Ensley cuss at brother Kaiser

Jenelle poses with her daughter Ensley in an Instagram selfie in July 2022. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is under fire for allowing her 5-year-old daughter, Ensley, to cuss at her brother, Kaiser.

Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, share their only biological daughter, Ensley, along with Jenelle’s two kids from her former relationships, Jace, 13, and Kaiser, 8.

Jenelle has been posting quite a bit of videos on TikTok as of late, and in a recent share, her daughter Ensley took center stage.

In the video, captioned, “This is going well 😅💀,” Jenelle’s husband David held a megaphone as Ensley talked to her brother Kaiser through it. Kaiser was seated on his dirt bike in the yard as David and Jenelle encouraged Ensley to yell at her brother to go to bed.

“Go to bed, you little a**hole!” Ensley screamed into the megaphone before laughing and turning to Jenelle, who told her, “Oh, don’t say that!”

In the comments section of the TikTok, some of Jenelle’s critics bashed her parenting skills after hearing Ensley cuss at her brother.

Jenelle Evans’ followers slam her after 5-year-old daughter Ensley cusses at brother Kaiser

One of Jenelle’s 2.8 million followers wrote that sometimes it can be cute when kids cuss but noted this time, “it seems she is repeating what she’s heard,” adding, “Poor Kaiser.”

Jenelle responded, claiming that Ensley didn’t say “a**hole,” but rather “A-hole,” and told them Ensley didn’t hear it from her and David.

Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

Another critic felt that Ensley had likely heard the term a**hole “a time or two,” to which Jenelle replied, “She’s heard worse from school.”

Yet another follower slammed Jenelle, betting that if Kaiser had been the one to cuss into the megaphone, he would have “been in some trouble.”

Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

“Who said she wasn’t in trouble?” Jenelle asked in reply to their comment.

This isn’t the first time Jenelle has come under fire for allowing Ensley to cuss. In October 2021, Jenelle shared another TikTok video in which she allowed Ensley to mouth the word “f**k.”

Teen Mom 2 alums Jenelle Evans and David Eason temporarily lost custody of Ensley in 2019

In 2019, Jenelle and David temporarily lost custody of Ensley, along with her brother Kaiser, and David’s daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship. At the time, David had shot and killed the family’s beloved French bulldog, Nugget, after he reportedly nipped Ensley in the face.

David’s actions also resulted in Jenelle being fired from the Teen Mom franchise by MTV, one year after he was let go by the network after going on a homophobic and transphobic Twitter rant.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.