Critics say Jacqueline Laurita is ‘thirsty’ and ‘desperate’ for a RHONJ return with Teresa Giudice

Jacqueline Laurita and Teresa Giudice are trying to get their friendship back on track, but not everyone is happy about it.

Critics are convinced that there’s a sinister reason Jacqueline is back in Teresa’s life, and yes, it has everything to do with The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The show is headed for a major shakeup next season, but many people believe the franchise cannot survive without the OG.

The question is, will she have her former best friend by her side if she returns for Season 15?

That’s the insinuation by some Jersey fans who claim the alum is kissing up to Teresa because she wants to return to the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The pair have spent plenty of time together in recent weeks, and after making up in 2023 following years of not speaking, they’ve picked up right where they left off.

Jacqueline was a recent guest on Teresa’s new podcast, Turning the Tables. Monsters and Critics also posted a video of the twosome out at lunch a few days ago.

Another clip of Jersey girls shopping in California just popped up, and now the naysayers are going off in the comments.

Jacqueline Laurita and Teresa Giudice enjoy retail therapy in California

Teresa and Jacqueline enjoyed a bit of retail therapy during their day out in Newport Beach, and one of their stops, Piajeh Boutique, posted a video of the duo on Instagram.

“Had fun with @teresagiudice and Jacqueline Laurita @jaclaurita from housewife of Jersey and my gosh they are more beautiful in person. Thank you ladies. See you next time,” the caption read.

The video showed Teresa inside the store, clad in a Zebra spring outfit and rocking her naturally curly hair while holding her shopping bag.

The OG blew a kiss to the camera before it panned to Jacqueline, who was standing nearby waiting for Teresa.

Critics think Jacqueline Laurita wants back on RHONJ

The video shared on the boutique’s Instagram page racked up a lot of comments, but they weren’t exactly positive.

Someone said, “Jacquline seems to want back in RHONJ. Guess she loves to be abused by Teresa.”

Another added, “Jacqueline is so thirsty😂😂😂.”

“I feel so bad for Jacqueline,” claimed someone else. “She looks desperate for a friendship Teresa won’t even consider it real.”

One commenter also exclaimed, “Omg, Jaqueline trying the hardest to get an invite back lmao….literally everyone from 1990 is trying to get a reboot lmao.”

Pic credit: @piajeh_boutique/Instagram

“Look who’s back!! Her lil minion Jacqueline, she must need a check,” a RHONJ viewer exclaimed.

“Well if Jen Aydin is not brought back to the show then Teresa is gonna need another minion to back her up. I think maybe that’s why Teresa is hanging out lately with Jaqueline. 🤦🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️,” reasoned someone else.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c.