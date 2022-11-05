Critics roast Teen Mom star Maci Bookout’s ‘disappointing’ new podcast

Maci’s recently-launched podcast isn’t receiving great reviews. Pic credit: @macideshanebookout/Instagram

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Maci Bookout recently launched a crime-based podcast and her critics think she should have stuck to her day job.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Maci announced the launch of her podcast, The Expired Podcast, last month. The theme of her podcast is true crime, mostly based on Chattanooga, Tennessee crimes, the city from where she and her co-host, Natalie Gard hail.

The first episode dropped on Halloween and the verdict is in: listeners found it to be cringey.

Maci and her co-host, Natalie, shared the full episode on their YouTube channel, Expired Podcast by Maci Bookout & Natalie Gard.

The first episode focused on the case of Angel Bumpass, who as a teenager, was wrongfully convicted of murder.

Over on YouTube, first-time listeners took to the comments section to give their two cents about Maci’s feedback on the case as well as other nuances of the podcast.

Maci Bookout’s The Expired Podcast receives negative reviews

One of Maci’s critics wrote, “This goes to show anyone think they can do a podcast but not everyone can execute it.”

“This is so bad!” read another comment while one disparager penned, “Wow…. This was unbearable,” asking Maci to stop playing background music throughout the podcast, which listeners found to be distracting.

Pic credit: Expired Podcast by Maci Bookout & Natalie Gard/YouTube

“What in the heck is this mess?!” asked another critic. “Oh Maci this is disappointing.”

The Teen Mom star’s Things That Matter business

If podcasting doesn’t end up working out for Maci, she still has other endeavors to fall back on. She and her husband, Taylor McKinney, run their apparel line, Things That Matter (TTM).

TTM aims to bring awareness to topics, such as PCOS awareness (something Maci openly struggles with), Autism acceptance, and gay pride.

On their Facebook page, TTM touts themselves as being “committed to building a community of like minded individuals who motivate each other to chase their dreams.”

Maci is also a New York Times best-selling author with four books under her belt: Bulletproof, I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof: Lessons, The Battle Upstairs: Poetry Book, and The Maci and Taylor Wedding Album: An Adult Coloring Book.

Maci has also been a cast member within the Teen Mom franchise since 2009, as one of the original stars to join Teen Mom OG after appearing on 16 and Pregnant.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.