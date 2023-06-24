Could the Big Brother 25 cast be larger than normal?

Big Brother casts have found a sweet spot of 16 houseguests in recent years.

Since the BB20 cast played in 2018, each season has featured 16 people playing the game.

Before that, the number moved around. BB17 and BB19 featured 17 people to aid with twists.

And before BB14 happened, only one other season had more than 14 people.

Maybe now is the time to bump up the number of houseguests again and feature 17 or 18 players during the Summer 2023 season.

If the producers want to go bigger and bolder for fall, adding people could be one way to achieve those goals.

How would 17 or 18 houseguests work on Big Brother 25?

It was revealed that Big Brother 25 was extended at CBS.

The show will cover more days, providing more episodes for the viewers at home.

With the season lasting longer and more days to play the game, the producers could add a houseguest or two.

There are also enough people in the player pool to pull it off.

Adding more players also helps create better odds for fans to bond with the cast.

Since everyone on the BB25 cast is a new houseguest, it also presents an even playing field for them.

Who will be added to the list of #BigBrother winners? 🏆 Catch the #BB25 premiere with a special 90-minute episode Wednesday, August 2nd on @CBS! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/IeOkORYn2v — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) May 22, 2023

More information for Big Brother 25

Julie Chen Moonves is back to host the new season and has already begun teasing fans on social media.

When July finally arrives, Julie will provide a house tour so that fans can get familiar with the BB25 layout. That’s also when the theme should get released.

The producers have kept most of their information about the new season under wraps, so it should be an exciting day when the details drop.

Before the end of July, the names and bios of the BB25 cast should be released. That’s when fans can start predicting which people stand the best chance at winning.

Below is the house tour that Julie gave for Big Brother: All-Stars 2.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.