Could NeNe Leakes return to Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 14?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers have been hit with disappointing news lately and many are concerned about the show’s future. But could there be good news on the horizon in the form of OG NeNe Leakes making a return?

Just days ago, 11-year veteran Cynthia Bailey announced her exit from the show, and soon after Porsha Williams– who’s been a Housewife for a decade– also called it quits. With most of the long-time members now gone people think that only the OGs can bring the show back to its former glory, and there is no better OG than NeNe Leakes.

Things are still up in the air regarding the cast for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

A source for Hollywood Life recently spoke about the future of the show and revealed that “They are still casting for next season. They’re supposed to start filming later this month.”

As for Porsha and Cynthia’s exit, the insider noted, “Cynthia is open to making a guest appearance this season and she’s not saying goodbye to Bravo. She’s just hanging up her Housewives hat for now. Porsha is talking like she’s completely done, but Cynthia is open to returning again in the future.”

However, it seems the rumors about NeNe making a possible return is not realistic.

“No one should expect to see a NeNe Leakes come back any time soon, if ever again at all. There’s no way that Nene will ever be back on that show after the way things were left between the network and her, so those rumors are completely false,” the source remarked. “There have not been any conversations for her to appear.”

Who is returning for Season 14 of RHOA?

At the moment there are two full-time slots ready to be filled for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta since Porsha and Cynthia have given up their peaches.

However, even the remaining cast members are still reportedly in limbo regarding their place on the show as the source claimed Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Falynn Guobadia, and Drew Sidora, have not officially been asked to return. However, there was no mention of controversial newbie LaToya Ali.

Meanwhile, viewers aren’t the only ones reeling from Porsha and Cynthia’s departure from the show, some of the remaining Atlanta Housewives are sad about their costars’ exits as well. “All of the ladies are going to miss Cynthia. She’s a staple on the show and they all have respect for her as an OG,” noted the source.

“Most will miss Porsha, too, but the only one she had a real friendship with anymore was Kandi. Kenya is not losing sleep over her departure, that’s for sure, but she’s a professional and can work with her if she needed to,” added the insider.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.