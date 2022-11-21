News Cory Wharton says girlfriend Taylor Selfridge is returning to Teen Mom franchise after 2020 firing

It looks as though Taylor will be filming for the Teen Mom franchise once again. Pic credit: @corywharton_ig/Instagram Two years after MTV fired Taylor Selfridge from the Teen Mom franchise, Cory Wharton is teasing his girlfriend’s return to the show. As Monsters and Critics reported, Cory’s longtime girlfriend and baby mama, Taylor, was fired by MTV in June 2020 after the network discovered racially insensitive tweets she shared in 2012.

In a statement to People, MTV said they were “ending [their] relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media.”

Now, it looks as though Taylor will be making a return to the Teen Mom franchise.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Cory, took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend and shared footage of a cameraman videoing his car from a nearby sidewalk.

As he panned the camera, he showed his viewers that Taylor was in the driver’s seat along with his daughters Ryder, Mila, and Maya in the backseat.

Cory Wharton tells fans girlfriend Taylor Selfridge is ‘back filming’ for Teen Mom

“Ooooo somebody is back filming,” he captioned the video, adding, “I’ll say this you’ll be getting the WHOLE WHARTON FAMILY NOW.”

On a Teen Mom fan account, some fans of the show gave their opinions on Taylor making a return to the franchise, and they had mixed reactions.

Teen Mom fans have mixed reactions to Taylor’s return to MTV

One critic felt that MTV is “desperate” for rehiring Taylor, while another showed their disagreement with a series of eye-rolling emojis.

“So now we’re supporting racists. Got it. Okay 😫😖😬,” complained another critic of MTV’s decision.

Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom__/Instagram

Still, others voiced their support of MTV’s decision. One Teen Mom fan felt as though Taylor should never have been fired, saying it “makes no sense.”

Another one of Taylor’s supporters called her past racist tweets “ignorant,” noting they were posted before her time on MTV and felt Cory’s entire family should be shown on Teen Mom.

One IG commenter surmised that Cory and Taylor’s infant daughter Maya’s health issues were the reason MTV rehired Taylor, possibly to shine a light on her heart condition or to garner more viewers.

At the time of her firing, Taylor responded with a statement on Instagram, acknowledging her past, calling it her “biggest mistake.”

“Once again, I apologize for anyone I have hurt or offended in the past,” Taylor wrote. “I have addressed my mistakes many times on the network and I would like to move on and continue to be the best version of myself.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.