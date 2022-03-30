Connor ‘Cat-Man’ Brennan gushes over Katie Thurston and Demi Burnett’s cats

Connor Brennan solidifies his status as a cat-lover after meeting the cats of Bachelor Nation stars. Pic credit: ABC

Connor Brennan memorably entered The Bachelor franchise decked in a cat costume and appeared to be as big a cat enthusiast as The Bachelorette Season 17 lead, Katie Thurston.

Fittingly, Connor recently had a chance to meet Katie’s famous cat, Tommy, and he was thrilled by the experience.

Connor also had a chance to meet with Bachelor Nation star Demi Burnett’s cat.

Connor Brennan rates the cats of Bachelor Nation

Katie Thurston took to her Instagram stories to share a video of Connor Brennan playing with her cat Tommy and Connor was all smiles in the clip.

Katie wrote over the clip, “Connor The Cat meets Tommy the Cat.”

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Connor also shared a post where he praised Tommy and rated several other Bachelor Nation stars’ pets.

Connor included a series of photos of the pets he’s met so far, including Tommy and John Hersey’s dog.

Captioning the post, Connor wrote, “i will not rest until i’ve personally met every cat and dog in bachelor nation.”

Connor added ratings for the pets he’s met, writing:

“tommy: easy 12/10 cat so soft omg

dexter: spunky delight 12/10 good boy

sandor: 15/10 big floof boy

tasty girl: 12/10 soft and kind

judah: 12/10 great little dude.”

Clearly, Connor was a big fan of all the pets he’s met so far, as they all received high remarks.

Demi Burnett thanks Connor Brennan for not stealing her pets

Demi took to her Instagram page to share a photo that Connor snapped of her with her cat when he visited.

Connor had a chance to hang with Demi and her cat Tasty, who he rated a 12/10 for being soft and kind.

Demi raved about Connor in the post, saying, “Connor stopped by Demi’s Magic Playground today ~ surprised he didn’t miss his flight! Thanks for the awesome chats and for always being genuine! And thanks for not stealing my pets! Edit: Connor is not the cat Connor is the man who took this photo. The cat is mine her name is Tasty. She rocks.”

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

As her message continued, Demi explained Connor’s history with cats on The Bachelorette.

Demi wrote, “Edit 2: so Connor was the cat on his season of the bachelorette but Connor is not the name of the cat in this photo. The cat in this photo is Tasty. Connor is a human who wore a cat costume. I’m gunna go. Edit 3: he was NOT wearing the cat costume whilst taking this photo.”

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on ABC.