Commit or Quit exclusive: Demi kept Kenny a secret from her friends

Judge Lynn Toler talks to one of Demi’s friends on Commit or Quit. Pic credit: WEtv

This week on Commit or Quit with Judge Toler, we learn a bit more about Demi and Kenny’s relationship from one of her friends.

In this Commit or Quit sneak peek shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, Demi’s friend Lavonia reveals that she didn’t even know Kenny existed during 10 years of friendship.

When Judge Toler asked why Demi would hold something like that back, Lavonia said it was because she thought her friend just didn’t know what the future held for the relationship.

And when the judge asked what advice she would give her friend, she made it clear that she’d tell Demi to cut that man loose. That could be another reason Demi chose not to open up to her friend.

Last week, when we met Demi and Kenny, we learned about his criminal record and time in prison. The pair have been together on and off for 25, having married prior to Kenny’s first prison stint. But when he was released the first time, he went back to his old ways and ended up getting sent back for a second round.

After meeting up with Demi’s friend, will Judge Toler suggest that Demi and Kenny Commit or Quit? Watch the clip below and tune in to see how this story plays out.

Commit or Quit with Judge Toler airs on Thursdays at 10/9c on WEtv.