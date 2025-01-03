Colin MacRae girlfriend: Who is the Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum dating?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are missing Colin MacRae on Season 5 of the hit sailing show.

However, the hunky engineer has been living his best life with a special lady.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht saw Colin get involved with Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher, which impacted their friendship with Gary King.

Things between Daisy and Colin went south when the cameras stopped rolling. Their animosity toward each other was front and center at the reunion.

Daisy made some harsh accusations about Colin, which he hit back at regarding whether he cheated with his now-girlfriend.

Nearly two years later, Colin is going strong with Brittany Amodeo as they travel the world in his rebuilt Catamaran.

Who is the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Colin MacRae’s girlfriend?

Brittany is a video content creator who has long been part of Colin’s Sailing Parlay Revival team. She is often featured on Colin’s YouTube channel as he documents his crew’s journey sailing around the world.

Earlier this year, Brittany shared an Instagram Post that gave more insight into how she became a content creator on Colin’s crew.

“2 years ago today, I picked up a camera on Parlay, and never let it go… 82 episodes and almost 10,000 nm later, I’ve sailed from Panama to Mexico, across the entire Pacific Ocean to New Zelaland documenting the journey of Parlay and the people on it,” she wrote as part of her caption.

Colin’s lady love is often featured on his YouTube channel, Sailing Parlay Revival. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum has been documenting his journey since he first bought his Catamran and rebuilt it.

Over the past several months, Colin, Brittany, and the rest of the crew have been sailing worldwide and sharing their stories.

After nearly two years of dating, Colin and Brittany are still going strong. Brittany was even with him recently when he reunited with Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Chef Marcos Spaziani and Chef Ileisha Dell.

Where does Colin stand with Daisy and Gary after the Below Deck Sailing Yacht drama?

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht dream team was no more after Season 4 featured the demise of their friendship thanks to Colin and Daisy dating. When the reunion was filmed, it was easy to see these three were at odds.

Fast-forward to now, and as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy shared that she doesn’t keep in touch with Colin. However, she will always be there for him should he need anything.

Even though Gary and Colin took a break from their friendship, Gary admitted this summer he still considers Colin a friend. However, the two men have not seen each other since the Season 4 reunion, which was via Zoom.

Colin MacRae has moved on from the Below Deck Sailing Yacht drama and lives the dream of sailing the world with his girlfriend, Brittany Amodeo.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.