Cole DeBoer set up the sweetest surprise for wife Chelsea Houska for her 30th birthday

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska gushed over the sweet surprise her husband Cole DeBoer had up his sleeve for her 30th birthday.

Chelsea’s actual birthday is on Sunday, August 29, but Cole gave her some of her presents a few days early.

Interestingly, Chelsea shares a birthday with her daughter, Layne. Also, Chelsea and Cole’s son Watson and daughter Walker share the same birthday.

The now-30-year-old mom of four shared her husband’s thoughtful gestures on her Instagram page over the weekend.

Cole DeBoer surprises Chelsea Houska for her 30th birthday

Chelsea captioned her post, “Im 1000% sure I married the best man in the entire world 💕 swipe to see how he surprised me the other night 🥺😭” and included several pics and videos.

In the first slide, Chelsea shared an up-close selfie of herself and Cole kissing. The next slide showed a handwritten letter from Cole to Chelsea.

In the letter, Cole wrote out what he wanted to give Chelsea for her 30th birthday. It read, “So for your 30th birthday I wanted to give you 3 things,” and he included three checkboxes in front of each of the items he listed.

Number one read, “Something you need or could use (which you opened today),” while number two said, “Something from me from the heart and meaningful,” and Cole’s third line read, “Something you really want[.]”

Then, Cole included instructions for Chelsea that told her to “Please walk out this door and head to the garage barn door. (Here is a light so you can see and please don’t turn the outside lights on.) JUST TRUST ME. Read message on concrete at barn door and open the door with the opener.”

In the third slide, Chelsea recorded herself using the flashlight that Cole instructed her to use as she navigated hot pink arrows he drew with chalk on the sidewalk to help guide her in the dark.

In the next slide, Chelsea showed her followers that Cole wrote “Happy Birthday” in chalk on the sidewalk and drew a large heart with “I Love You” written below it.

As Chelsea approached the barn doors, they slowly opened to reveal rose petals on the garage floor, a huge marquee light display spelling out “DeBoer,” music playing, and Cole standing inside.

The song We Danced by Brad Paisley played in the background as Chelsea squealed “Oh my God! What?!” before Cole walked towards her and extended a hand to take hers to dance.

The background also included five yellow deer crossing signs and lights were strung from the ceiling to complete the romantic ambiance.

Cole took to Chelsea’s comments on the post and told her, “Love you sweetheart 😍 @chelseahouska” and in another comment wrote, “Private surprise romantic barn dance …”

Teen Mom 2 fans adore Chelsea and Cole’s love story

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Chelsea’s post comes on the heels of the former MTV star proving her love for Cole to an internet troll.

When a follower accused Chelsea of “never liking” Cole’s posts, Chelsea fired back, “you know I get to look at him straight in the eyes … in person … and tell him how sweet he is … right?”

Chelsea and Cole’s love story is one that Teen Mom 2 fans have fallen in love with. The fan-favorites, who are completing a 75-day fitness challenge together, met at a gas station in 2014 and Chelsea introduced Cole to audiences during Season 6 of Teen Mom 2.

Although Teen Mom 2 fans “really miss” Chelsea’s presence on the show, the former reality TV star admitted that she doesn’t miss being on the show, although she has no regrets.

Chelsea revealed that she and Cole would be open to filming their own spinoff show, saying “We would never do anything that discussed, like, our kids’ personal lives ever again. But, I think we’d be open to do something else, if the opportunity presented itself.”

The couple shares a total of four children, including Chelsea’s daughter Aubree whom she shares with ex Adam Lind. Chelsea and Cole share three biological children — son Watson, and daughters Layne and Walker.

