Clayton Echard suggests Susie Evans is ‘snakey’ for selling him out  

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have a very playful relationship after overcoming their heated arguments and vast differences on The Bachelor.

The couple often pokes fun at one another and even troll others, such as The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss.

Recently, Susie Evans teased Clayton Echard once again, and Clayton responded by suggesting Susie was a snake.

Susie Evans pokes fun at her ‘celebrity boyfriend,’ and Clayton reacts

Susie Evans took to her Instagram stories to give friends and followers a glimpse of her FaceTimes with Clayton Echard.

Susie included a screenshot of herself staring at Clayton while he appears to be fast asleep while holding his cell phone.

Along with the photo, Susie wrote, “What it’s like FaceTiming when your BF is a celebrity.” with a series of rolling-eyes emojis. She also tagged Clayton in the post.

Clayton took to his Instagram stories to share his reaction to Susie exposing him, and he gave her an amusingly shady nickname.

Clayton reshared the photo and wrote, “Selling me out, really?! Snakey Sue!!” Clayton included a snake emoji as well as two laughing emojis.

While Clayton felt that Susie sold him out, Susie was unfazed by his response.

In fact, before Clayton went public with his reaction to the post, Susie shared a pic of herself sleeping peacefully in bed with a smile on her face.

Susie wrote over the photo, “How I’m going to sleep knowing [Clayton Echard] will soon see that last IG story…”

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans’ relationship surprised Bachelor Nation

Clayton and Susie have shown a lot more of their personality post-The Bachelor.

The couple appears to be fun-loving, energetic, and bubbly; however, their final moments on The Bachelor were quite tense.

Clayton and Susie got into a major fight on their date during fantasy suite week.

Clayton declared that he loved Susie the most out of any of his remaining three women; however, Susie wanted to know if he’d been intimate or said the l-word to Gabby Windey or Rachel Recchia as that would prevent her from wanting to get engaged.

Clayton admitted that he had, in fact, professed his love and slept with Gabby and Rachel. He quickly became angry that Susie hadn’t warned him that those two acts would be a deal-breaker and sent her home.

However, Clayton then aimed to get Susie back, only for her to be the one to reject him.

Despite their many ups and downs, Clayton and Susie rekindled to viewers’ surprise. Now, the pair appears to be enjoying life as a couple.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.