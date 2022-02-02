Clayton Echard reacts to viewer’s claim that he has more chemistry with football friend Clarence

Clayton Echard’s good friend makes an appearance on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

On the latest episode of The Bachelor, Clayton and the women left the Bachelor mansion and traveled to Houston, Texas, where Clayton reunited with his good friend Clarence.

One of the biggest complaints surrounding Clayton being The Bachelor was that viewers knew so little about him.

However, with Clarence’s appearance on the show, Clayton showed more emotion and enthusiasm than we’ve seen from him thus far on both The Bachelor Season 26 and The Bachelorette Season 18 and some viewers took note of Clayton’s chemistry with Clarence.

Clayton Echard receives love advice from friend Clarence

After dealing with the back-to-back drama of Cassidy Timbrooks and Shanae Ankney in the Bachelor mansion, The Bachelor Season 26 cast packed their bags and headed to Houston, Texas, where Clayton was hoping for a fresh drama-free start with the women.

Before interacting with the women, Clayton was greeted by a familiar face when his friend Clarence stopped by to give him some relationship advice.

When Clayton opened the door to see his friend on the other side, the biggest smile spread across Clayton’s face as he had a heartwarmingly overjoyed reaction to reuniting with his friend.

Clayton explained that he and Clarence bonded through football years ago and built a strong friendship. He also shared that Clarence is married and lives in Texas with his wife.

Clayton and Clarence looked at photos of Clarence’s family life as Clayton gave an update on his Bachelor journey. Clarence essentially advised Clayton to choose a strong woman with which he can build a foundation.

One The Bachelor viewer took to Twitter to react to Clayton’s interaction with Clarence.

The viewer wrote, “Clayton has more chemistry with Clarence than all of these girls combined,” and included a photo of Clayton and Clarence smiling during the episode.

Clayton caught wind of the tweet and responded with a lighthearted explanation.

He tweeted, “Well to be fair, he does have a 10 year head start on them.”

Pic credit: @ClaytonEchard/Twitter

Clarence certainly brought out more personality from Clayton in their brief exchange, and time will tell if Clarence or other friends of Clayton will make an appearance this season in order to show The Bachelor viewers more sides of the football-playing lead.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.