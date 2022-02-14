Clayton Echard posts ‘very inebriated’ pizza review

The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard thrills fans with his late-night drunk pizza review. Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

Clayton Echard may have found a new calling if his career in medical sales doesn’t work out.

The Bachelor thrilled viewers with a late-night pizza review posted to his TikTok after fans begged for more of his thoughts on pizza.

Clayton Echard posted a drunk pizza review on TikTok

Clayton’s ‘very inebriated pizza review’ was short, sweet, and clearly taken while not entirely sober.

“Since y’all wanted a pizza review, we got a late-night pizza review – Gus’s Pizza,” Clayton said while showing off a cheese and pepperoni pie with a few slices missing.

He also appeared to struggle with the camera a bit, saying “Turn this thing around. I don’t know how to turn it around.”

“Listen, here, it’s good. That’s your review. Bye.” He finished off the video.

@clayton.echard Ask and you shall receive! My last two functioning brain cells last night couldn’t figure out how to flip the camera. Sorry 😂#pizzareview ♬ original sound – Clayton Echard

He poked fun at himself in the light-hearted video’s caption, writing, “Ask and you shall receive! My last two functioning brain cells last night couldn’t figure out how to flip the camera. Sorry [laughing emoji].”

Clayton Echard celebrated National Pizza Day by revealing his favorite toppings

Fans of The Bachelor had been calling for pizza reviews since Clayton was featured on The Bachelor Instagram account on National Pizza Day.

“Today is National Pizza Day. For me, that means a pizza with meat lovers, lot of cheese, and a side of ranch.”

Clayton stayed true to his favorites, dipping his cheese and pepperoni slice into ranch during his pizza review.

The Game of Roses podcast account has been leading the charge on demanding more pizza videos and posted a popular comment to the National Pizza Day post.

“MORE PIZZA REVIEWS MORE PIZZA REVIEWS MORE PIZZA REVIEWS,” they wrote.

The account also took to their Instagram stories to support his first video as a pizza connoisseur.

“Feb. 13th 2022 A pizza review king begins his reign.”

Clayton Echard reunited with Brandon Jones and more Bachelorette alums

Clayton was likely still recovering from his weekend out with Brandon Jones, Mollique Johnson, and other Bachelorette alums.

He also took to his Instagram to celebrate their reunion, and simultaneously call out Brandon.

“It may look like I’m holding up the #1 sign, but really I’m pointing at the guy who’s responsible for keeping my BAC in the danger zone all weekend. Definitely a weekend for the book!” He captioned the post.

It appears Bachelor fans may have Brandon to thank for Clayton’s first pizza review video.

It is unclear at this point if The Bachelor plans to continue the pizza series, but there’s always a chance given his friendship with Brandon is still going strong.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.