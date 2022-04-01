Clayton Echard is ‘in the doghouse’ after posting FaceTime photo of Susie Evans

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard go head-to-head on Instagram. Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are once again in a social media standoff over photos posted to their Instagram stories of one another.

However, Clayton isn’t getting away with outing girlfriend Susie so easily this time.

Susie declared Clayton would be “in the doghouse” after he revealed the moment his girlfriend called to show off her unique outfit.

Clayton Echard is ‘in the doghouse’ for posting a screenshot of Susie Evans

The former Bachelor started the photo battle off strong with a screenshot of Susie wearing all black and crossing her arms over her chest.

“Susie Facetimed me today to specifically show me her ninja outfit,” Clayton captioned the photo. “What did I sign up for?”

Susie quickly joined in by reposting the shot to her Instagram story, complete with a recount of her reaction.

“I am literally unwell from this… Clayton is about to be in the doghouse for posting this ish,” she joked. “I am legitimately cry laughing both in pain and in comedy right now.”

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans in teasing social media photo standoff

She then got ahead of the game by posting her own video of their private FaceTime call, seemingly showing Clayton’s reactions to several photos she had taken.

Susie revealed a screenshot of the moment she struck another pose with her hand out toward the camera in a fighting position. Clayton couldn’t contain his laughter as she scrolled down to a close-up of her dazed facial expression.

“I’m outing myself with this one before @claytonechard can…” she wrote.

Clayton himself was also featured in the shot as he laughed hysterically. The Bachelor Nation star denied that he would post more pictures of Susie but good-naturedly thanked her for the new contact photo.

Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

He appeared thrilled with Susie’s antics as he immediately set the ‘ninja photo’ as her new contact picture. Clayton seemed to be lounging in bed for the call as his girlfriend got ready for the day.

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Despite initial skepticism on if Clayton and Susie would last after their rocky journey on The Bachelor, fans have enjoyed their back-and-forth teasing on social media.

The pair have gotten a chance to show off their light-hearted personalities and relationship after the show’s drama through TikToks and Instagram snaps.

Clayton and Susie have also been moving forward from The Bachelor, recently opening up on how being away from the cameras has changed their relationship.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.