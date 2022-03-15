Clay Harbor worries Shanae Ankney may appear in the finale, Bachelor Nation alum tease the final episode 

The Bachelor finale teases lots of twists and turns. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Season 26 finale has been teased as the most dramatic of all time by producers and several Bachelor Nation alums who got an early preview of how Clayton Echard’s journey concludes.

With so much hype around the finale, viewers have been left to speculate on what wild twists and turns are in store.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 star Clay Harbor even weighed in with an amusing concern that The Bachelor Season 26 villain Shane Ankney could return in the finale.

Clay Harbor worries Shanae Ankney is a part of The Bachelor finale twist

Shanae Ankney managed to last on The Bachelor a lot longer than viewers expected or wanted.

With her surprising staying power, Clay Harbor offered up a humorous thought that perhaps Shanae could pop up once again in The Bachelor finale, especially since Jesse Palmer and many others have continually suggested that the final episode of Clayton Echard’s journey is entirely unexpected. A return from Shanae would undoubtedly be an unexpected and unlikely twist.

Clay tweeted, “I’m nervous the twist is gonna be Shanae coming back.”

Pic credit: @clayharbs82/Twitter

Bachelor Nation stars tease a wild conclusion in The Bachelor Season 26 finale

While Clay is predicting the outcome of The Bachelor finale like many fans, some Bachelor Nation alums already know how the finale plays out.

Many Bachelor Nation stars have been promoting the finale and hyping it up as shocking, dramatic, and even a dumpster fire.

Becca Kufrin wrote, “I rarely tweet. But people bout to lose it come Tuesday.”

Becca also added a gif of a dumpster fire and suggested viewers should have wine ready for the finale.

I rarely tweet. But people bout to lose it come Tuesday. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/TDQL0kb3Iv — Rebecca Kufrin (@thebkoof) March 14, 2022

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Nick Viall made a whole video filming his astounded reaction immediately after watching the finale as he promised the conclusion is wild, insane, and unexpected.

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins made it clear that he was not paid to tweet about the show but still felt compelled to share that he watched the finale and was left speechless. He also verified that Becca and Nick were accurate in their reactions to the episode.

Bachelor Nation star and Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams also offered up his thoughts, writing, “I’ve seen it. It blows every finale ever out of the water. Absolutely bonkers!”

I’ve seen it. It blows every finale ever out of the water. Absolutely bonkers! https://t.co/tO6aerAjcW — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) March 14, 2022

Tune in tonight to see if The Bachelor Season 26 finale lives up to all the hype.

The Bachelor Season 26 finale airs Tuesday, March 15 at 8/7c on ABC.