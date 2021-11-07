Clay Harbor is sorry after posting his ‘controversial opinion’ about The Bachelorette Michelle Young’s beauty

Clay Harbor has found himself in hot water over a recent tweet about Michelle Young. Pic credit: @clayharbs82/Instagram

Clay Harbor, who first appeared on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season in 2018 as well as Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, has apparently put his foot in his virtual mouth.

That’s right, you guessed it! He tweeted something that angered a lot of people, subsequently deleted the offending tweet, and apologized, all via Twitter.

The former NFL player’s Twitter is full of sports commentary, and not much else. However, since he has appeared on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, like many of his fellow contestants, he feels the need to comment on current episodes of the show.

Clay’s recent tweet about Michelle Young was not well-received

Unfortunately for Clay, his recent tweet about Michelle Young’s looks was not well-received by many, and surprisingly it was a positive comment from him.

In the now-deleted tweet, The Bachelorette alum wrote that he thought Michelle was the most beautiful Bachelorette lead the show has ever had, and this was met with a lot of criticism.

Many of his followers felt like it was rude of him to rank women based on their looks and let him know this.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Clay issued an apology, writing, “Guys, when I said ‘controversial opinion Michelle is the most beautiful bachelorette’ I meant no disrespect. The controversial part is bc there has been so many beautiful women in that spot. (18 I think) Just trying to complement. Apologies if you were offended.”

Responses were mixed, with many defending him and claiming they felt the same way. One follower wrote, “I’d be damned if I had to shut my mouth to save feelings over who I feel is attractive. That has to be the craziest thing I’ve ever heard. What’s next ? Cancel him. Rolling on the floor. JUST STOP.”

I'd be damned if I had to shut my mouth to save feelings over who I feel is attractive. That has to be the craziest thing I've ever heard. What's next ? Cancel him. 🤣 JUST STOP ✋ — ReeNee B (@Icy100B) November 6, 2021

However, others didn’t even accept the apology, with another follower responding, “It’s objectifying. Why need to comment on looks? She’s beautiful but she is so much more. Its also disrespectful to Becca whose season he was on, hosts taysia & Kaitlyn and previous bachelorettes. I’m sure Michelle could have survived w/out knowing she had Clay’s seal of approval.”

It's objectifying. Why need to comment on looks? She's beautiful but she is so much more. Its also disrespectful to Becca whose season he was on, hosts taysia & Kaitlyn and previous bachelorettes. I'm sure Michelle could have survived w/out knowing she had Clay's seal of approval — KJ (@jovonvuitton) November 5, 2021

Another, wrote, “Apologies if you were offended” isn’t an apology.”

“Apologies if you were offended” isn’t an apology. — christine (@christi06008484) November 4, 2021

Clay has been involved in Twitter drama in the past

Apparently, Clay is on the receiving end of what many celebrities before him have experienced on social media: offended comments and the need to “apologize.” Chris Harrison is probably the most experienced in Bachelor Nation at regretting public statements and even lost his hosting job over it.

Chris Harrison found himself in hot water during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor after an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. The former host defended Rachael Kirkconnell after photos came out of her at an Antebellum-themed party.

Clay didn’t do himself any favors when he tweeted, “Watching ATFR without Chris Harrison is like watching Judge Judy with no Judy.”

Watching ATFR without Chris Harrison is like watching Judge Judy with no Judy #TheBachelor — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) March 16, 2021

Think before you type it on Twitter friends!

While he clearly still keeps up with all things Bachelor, Clay has no plans to return to the franchise anytime soon. In March, he claimed he is 34 now and has a lot of other things he’s working on. He said, “I wouldn’t go back to Paradise … it’s not in the cards.”

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.