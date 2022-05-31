Clare Crawley throws first pitch at River Cats game 

The Bachelorette Season 16 star Clare Crawley gets sporty at a minor league baseball game in Sacramento. Pic credit: @clarecrawley/Instagram

Clare Crawley made an appearance at a River Cats game in Sacramento, where she had the honor of throwing the first pitch.

Clare shared photos capturing her experience on the pitcher’s mound with friends and followers.

The Bachelorette Season 16 star also admitted to being nervous about the pitch as she feared having a ’50 cent’ moment.

Clare Crawley throws pitch in a white crop top and sneakers

Clare Crawley took to her Instagram stories to share photos from her time on the River Cats baseball field.

Clare threw the first pitch for the game, and photos captured her throwing form.

The former Bachelorette wore a light ensemble for her baseball appearance, including a white long sleeve crop top, white sneakers, and light jeans.

Pic credit: @clarecrawley/Instagram

In another photo shared on her Instagram stories, Clare covered her mouth and smiled on the pitcher mound, appearing a bit anxious.

Clare admitted to having nerves in the text over the photo, writing, “I was so nervous I’d pull a 50 cent.”

Clare’s comment referenced rapper 50 Cent, who went viral when he threw a bad pitch at a baseball game.

Pic credit: @clarecrawley/Instagram

Clare Crawley returned to The Bachelor franchise in Clayton Echard’s finale

Clare Crawley has lots of experience within The Bachelor franchise, having debuted on The Bachelor, starred on The Bachelorette, and appeared on several of the franchise’s spinoffs.

Most recently, Clare appeared on a panel with other Bachelor Nation stars during Clayton Echard’s After the Final Rose finale.

Clare attended the finale alongside Bachelor Nation alumni Nick Viall, Cassie Randolph, Rodney Mathews, Michelle Young, and former The Bachelorette cohost Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Clare shared a photo with the panel of alumni and The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer. She captioned the post, “Bach fam.”

While Clare has tried to find love several times within the franchise, she currently does not appear to be in a public relationship.

When starring on The Bachelorette Season 16, Clare fell head over heels in love with Dale Moss. Clare’s time as Bachelorette was short-lived since she and Dale got engaged shortly after meeting and left the show early.

Clare and Dale called off their engagement and rekindled several times before calling it quits for good in a messy split.

While Clare has been rumored to be dating several different men since her breakup with Dale, she seems happy and focused on her own journey at this time.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.