Clare Crawley takes a jab at Bachelor in Paradise with her Mexico vacation photos

Clare Crawley has officially graduated from the Bachelor in Paradise beaches by spending her own vacation in Mexico alongside her new boyfriend.

Clare, 41, has no doubt had her fair share of experiences when it comes to finding love in the franchise. She was first featured on Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelor, continued to appear on Seasons 1 and 2 of BIP, gave it another shot with Bachelor Winter Games, and even led her own season as The Bachelorette.

Even though Clare memorably decided to cut her season short and leave the show early with contestant Dale Moss, the two have called it quits since the show.

Since her time dominating the Bachelor world, Clare has seemingly found love with someone outside of reality television. The two have recently taken a vacation — conveniently in Mexico at the same time Bachelor in Paradise is currently airing.

On Instagram, Clare shared a swipe-through post that showed her happy as ever as she walked around her resort and along the beach.

Other photos in the post consisted of two colorful chairs in front of a decorated cross, a wall full of colorful clothing, and of course — her and her new boo sharing a kiss on an excursion.

Clare Crawley takes a jab at Bachelor in Paradise with funny caption

Viewers of the show will know that Bachelor in Paradise always comes equipped with two things: crying contestants and raccoons running around the beaches.

Since Clare has seemed to move on from her failed BIP experiences, she took to her caption to joke lightheartedly about how her current trip to Mexico was so much better than her previous trips there for the show.

“My favorite way to do Mexico ❤️ no tears, no raccoons, lots of love!” She wrote.

Although Clare has yet to tag her new boyfriend in her posts, she has shown nothing but joy and appreciation for having him in her life.

Clare Crawley introduces her new boyfriend on social media

After a rollercoaster relationship with Dale Moss, Clare shocked fans when she introduced a new man in her life with a video on Instagram. The clip showed the two singing along to a song in the car with their arms intertwined.

“Him 💗,” Clare wrote in the caption, insinuating that she was in a new relationship.

Since then, Clare has also shared clips of the two enjoying a trip to the mountains together and them embracing while standing in front of a romantic sunset. The video showed them sharing a kiss as the song I GUESS I’M IN LOVE by Clinton Kane set the tone in the background.

“I think sunsets are my new love language✨,” Clare wrote.

Although fans may be waiting for Clare to name-drop her new boyfriend, some have speculated that he is Ryan Dawkins, the CEO of Mascot Sports.

