Clare Crawley opens up about childhood trauma, how therapy helped her love herself

Clare Crawley takes strides in recovering from her past. Pic credit: ABC

Clare Crawley has been outspoken about the complications of her breast implants and her need to get them removed for the sake of her health.

Clare’s candidness about the process has led many of her followers to also share ways in which they relate and brought awareness about both cosmetic surgery and self love.

Before her explant surgery, Clare made a post about everything that has led her to this point in her journey, and she continued to be vulnerable about her past and hopeful for her future.

Clare Crawley wrestled with seeing her worth

In her post, Clare shared a photo of herself with an emphasis on her chest. In the caption, Clare defined self love as “the act of giving voice to your truth” and proceeded to share her own truths.

Clare opened up about being a child of sexual abuse and how experiencing that trauma as a young girl affected her as she grew into an adult. She found herself spending time in unhealthy relationships because she didn’t feel she deserved the type of men who would treat her with dignity and respect.

Coupling up with men who mistreated her slowly but surely started to shape Clare’s view of herself and she adopted a belief that she wasn’t good enough. This negative belief is part of what motivated her to get breast implants, in the hopes that it would make her more lovable and valuable.

Clare admitted that the money she spent on implants would have been better spent on therapy since it wasn’t her appearance that needed fixing but rather her internal wounds.

Therapy helped Clare rebuild her self-esteem

Eventually, Clare did seek therapy and she feels it helped her grow immensely, sharing that she now believes she has value on the inside and that she is a woman worth fighting for.

Regarding removing her implants, which were starting to cause a rash and make her ill, Clare stated that the implants no longer serve her and she’s prioritizing her health and heart. Clare concluded her post by saying, “We are taking it back to Clare 1.0, who is lovable and worthy just the way she is.”

Since making that post, Clare has had the explant surgery and appears to be in good spirits.

As Clare recovers, she’s been answering tons of followers’ questions about her experience and reassuring people that it’s okay to be nervous about advocating for your health, but it’s more important to do what’s best for your health.

Clare’s clearly been through a lot both as a person and as a former leading lady on The Bachelorette but, through it all, Clare has risen above and even found a fulfilling love story of her own. As Clare learns to love herself no matter what, she uses her platform to encourage others to do so as well.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual abuse, you can talk to someone who is trained to help. Call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or chat online at online.rainn.org.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.