Clare Crawley celebrates 6 month explant anniversary as she seemingly moves on with Blake Monar

Clare Crawley has been known to make headlines this year. From drama in her season of The Bachelorette to the fall out of her on-again-off-again relationship with Dale Moss, Clare’s life has been the hot topic of discussion.

This time around, Clare has shed light on a more serious issue: her struggle with implant illness and her recovery post explant surgery.

Clare Crawley shares her explant anniversery in an emotional social media post

As with most former Bachelorettes and show contestants, Clare posts regularly on social media. Lately, she has been talking about her experience with getting her implants removed, as she struggled with implant illness, and her fans are all for it.

Implant illness can look different for different people. Some common symptoms include chronic fatigue, headaches, persistent joint and muscle pain, unexplained respiratory difficulties, hair loss, frequent skin rashes, depression, anxiety, and insomnia.

For some, the impact of implants on the body is not worth the aesthetic appeal, and for Clare, that was her reality. She commented on having rashes and fatigue on her Instagram story, revealing that cosmetic surgery was not always successful.

“So thankful to have this platform to connect with everyone. It’s how I first learned about BII, explants and other women who have gone through similar. I share my story to hopefully pay that forward.” Clare shares on her Instagram story.

One of her fans replied to her Instagram story, “this is so powerful! thank you @clarecrawley for being such a loud voice for so many.”

Since Clare has come forward about her explant surgery, she has received positive affirmations from Bachelor Nation, fans, and of course, her rumored new beau Blake Monar.

Clare Crawley moves on to better things with Blake Monar

Dale Moss is history. After an on-again, off-again romance, Clare has finally moved on with Blake Monar.

Clare originally met Blake on her season, but ultimately jumped the gun with Dale.

Blake went on Bachelor in Paradise and had a brief fling with Tia Booth, but it didn’t stick. Luckily for Blake, everything seems to have worked out as he is happily performing carpool duets with Clare.

It’s been a tough year for Clare, but things seem to be looking up as she moves on in her recovery journey from both her explant surgery and a broken heart with Blake. Although an unlikely couple, it’s not unlike the sequence of events that are happening with Katie Thurston right now.

