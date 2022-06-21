Clara Berghaus shares video about finding her person on a reality show 

Clara Berghaus found her best friend on a reality show. Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

Clara Berghaus got married and divorced from Ryan Oubre after appearing on Married at First Sight Season 12.

While Clara and Ryan had a falling out, Clara’s bond with the fellow wives from her season is still going strong.

Recently, Clara suggested she still managed to “find [her] person” on Married at First Sight; it just wasn’t Ryan and instead was bestie and costar Virginia Coombs.

Clara Berghaus makes a video dedicated to her ‘person’ Virginia Coombs

Clara Berghaus took to Instagram to share a video addressing her reality show experience.

The clip began with Clara in a long-sleeve shirt as Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush played in the background.

Text over the video read, “You don’t really think you’re going to find your person on a reality show do you?”

Clara smiled and shrugged as the video cut to a compilation video featuring several moments from Clara and Virginia’s friendship. The footage included Clara and Virginia Coombs out at several events and partying together as Clara clearly aimed to suggest that the person she found through MAFS was Virginia.

Clara captioned the post, “best possible outcome imo.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Virginia shared a similar sentiment on Instagram as she shared a post dedicated to Clara and called the MAFS star her ‘evil twin.’

Virginia Coombs is ‘so thankful’ for Clara Berghaus

MAFS stars and fans loved Clara’s video and took to the comments to react.

Married at First Sight Season 1 star, Jamie Otis commented, “Love you both!” With several clapping hands and heart emojis.

Clara responded with reference to Jamie’s long-lasting MAFS marriage to Doug Hehner, saying, “if I couldn’t end up with your happy ending I’m okay we ended up with ours.”

Virginia and Clara’s friend and MAFS Season 12 costar Haley Harris commented, “Hahaha so good.”

Clara replied, “pt 2 will be clips of the 3 of us bc I have so many.”

Virginia also reacted to the post, writing, “so thankful for you,” with two black heart emojis.

Clara tagged Lifetime in her reply, telling the network, “Y’all could’ve saved us a lot of time by just pairing us together in the first place,” with a laughing emoji.



Clara and Virginia continue to prove they have one of the tightest bonds in the MAFS franchise.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.