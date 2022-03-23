Clara Berghaus shares how her family responded to her marrying a stranger on reality TV, MAFS stars chime in

Clara Berghaus and others MAFS stars weigh in on how their family felt when they got married at first sight. Pic credit: Lifetime

Clara Berghaus dared to marry a stranger on the twelfth season of Married at First Sight.

While Clara and her MAFS husband Ryan Oubre didn’t work out in the end, Clara still has lots of memories and lessons learned from the show.

Recently, Clara posted about how her family responded to her joining Married at First Sight, and other MAFS stars weighed in to reveal how their families reacted as well.

Clara Berghaus details her family’s reaction to her marrying a stranger

Clara Berghaus took to Instagram to share a video regarding her family and MAFS experience.

In the video, Clara wrote text that read, “me telling my family I was going to marry a stranger on a reality tv show.”

Clara then mouthed audio from popular TikTok creator Elyze Myers to reflect her family’s response.

The audio stated, “This is either going to be incredible, or it’s gonna be awful, but either way, it will be.”

Clara captioned the video, “*the family was too stunned to speak* 😩😂 y’all please tell me what you think your families would say if you told them you were doing this!”

MAFS stars respond to Clara Berghaus’ video

Clara asked others how their family would respond to them marrying a stranger on television, and MAFS stars chimed in with answers from their personal experience.

Married at First Sight Season 13 star Rachel Gordillo commented, “my mom thought I was joking.”

Clara replied, “literally same.”

Married at First Sight Season 4 star Sonia Granados provided a detailed and humorous story of her dad’s reaction to her joining the show.

Sonia wrote, “sooo I told my dad before the cameras (obviously lol) and when it came time to record it I think he thought he was debuting as an actor because he made a face like OMG so the producer was like ‘ok Armando, we know you know. You can relax.’ He was excited for me ONLY after he said was it a little desperate of me.”

Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

Married at First Sight Season 10 star Meka Jones commented, “Lmaooo I was so nervous and then literally my entire family was so happy and supportive.”

Clara replied to Meka as she further elaborated on her family taking a minute to warm up to the idea of their daughter being on MAFS.

Clara wrote, “awww that’s so sweet! My family definitely needed time to adjust to the news but then they were amazing!”

Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

It seems the ladies’ families were overall supportive of their daughters’ joining Married at First Sight.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.