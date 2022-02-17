Clara Berghaus describes her season of MAFS as hopeless romantics crashing and burning

Clara Berghaus reacts to her season of MAFS coming to Hulu. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 12 was one of the most dramatic seasons of the series and ultimately resulted in only one couple remaining married to this day.

While Vincent and Briana are still together, the four other couples from the season are not only divorced but seemingly estranged with alleged bad blood between them.

Clara Berghaus, who ended up being one of the divorcees from the season, had a succinct way of describing her tumultuous season of Married at First Sight.

Clara Berghaus suggests her season consists of crashing and burning

For those that enjoy streaming Married at First Sight, the 12th season of the hit reality series was recently added to Hulu.

Clara reacted to her Married at First Sight season coming to Hulu on her Instagram stories.

Sharing a photo of Married at First Sight’s page on Hulu, Clara wrote a message describing her season.

Clara wrote, “And in case you’re in the mood to watch some hopeless romantics crash and burn our season of MAFS hits Hulu tomorrow,” along with a laughing emoji and a heart emoji.

Which couples crashed and burned on Married at First Sight Season 12?

MAFS Season 12 viewers will recall that the Atlanta season featured one of the most dramatic, draining, and damaging relationships in Chris Williams and Paige Banks.

The couple crashed and burned quickly as Chris admitted to not being attracted to Paige the day after their wedding and consummating their marriage. Things only got worse as Chris revealed his ex was pregnant with his baby and continued to string Paige along at every turn.

Despite coming super close to saying yes on Decision Day, Chris and Paige ultimately decided to divorce.

Meanwhile, Haley Harris and Jacob Harder struggled throughout their marriage and mutually chose to divorce on Decision Day.

Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake said yes on Decision Day despite their many differences and explosive arguments. The couple even joined the cast of Married at First Sight Couple’s Cam before ultimately choosing to get a divorce.

As for Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre, the two agreed to stay married on Decision Day but got divorced leading up to their planned vow renewal. Initially, Ryan and Clara had been relatively quiet about their divorce until Ryan came forward with his thoughts on why the relationship didn’t work.

Clara then shared her side of the story on television during a Married at First Sight special, as she revealed all the drama that caused their relationship to fall apart.

Currently, Married at First Sight Season 14 is in full swing as the couples prepare to navigate married life after the honeymoon. There’s already been plenty of drama, and time will tell how many couples also crash and burn this season.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.