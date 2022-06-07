Clara Berghaus celebrates National Donut Day as the MAFS ‘Donut Queen’ 

Married at First Sight’s Clara Berghaus remains the “Donut Queen.” Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

Clara Berghaus gained the nickname “Donut Queen” after a memorable scene between her and ex Ryan Oubre on Married at First Sight Season 12.

Now, seasons later, Clara has proven she still loves donuts just as much as before.

Clara shared a photo of herself enjoying a donut, and fans loved the callback to her MAFS donut moment.

Clara Berghaus poses with a delicious donut

Clara Berghaus took to Instagram to commemorate National Donut Day.

The MAFS Season 12 star posed in a white tee, short skirt, and sunglasses as she sat among grass and flowers.

Clara smiled while holding a picturesque donut in her hand, toped with icing, chocolate drizzle, and berries.

Clara captioned the post “Something about me? Imma eat the donut,” with a chocolate donut emoji and happy #nationaldonutday.

Fans react to Clara Berghaus’ donut photo

Many fans loved seeing Clara look bright and happy while enjoying a donut, especially after a scene from MAFS Season 12 where Clara ate donuts while ex-husband Ryan Oubre asked her about her purpose.

In the comments, fans referenced the donut dinner scene in which Clara joked Ryan was the “fitness king” and she was the “donut queen.”

A follower wrote, “But but but…what are your GOALS???? Oh, to finish the donut? Great! Mission accomplished.”

Another commenter wrote, “Oh look, a donut that doesn’t come with a self help talk!”

Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

Married at First Sight Season 13 star Rachel Gordillo wrote, “hell yea!!!!!!!” with heart and donut emojis. Clara replied, “girlies gotta eat.”

Another commenter joked, “LOL no more donuts for you! Ryan went ballistic! Best episode ever!.” They also included a humorous hashtag, “have a donut if you listen to the speech.”

Other supportive comments included, “Always eat the donut,” “As you should Hunny!!,” and “You’re so cute Clara! Love to see you happy.”

Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

While Clara and Ryan said yes on Decision Day, they eventually chose to get a divorce.

Both Clara and Ryan had different takes on why their marriage didn’t work out.

Ryan felt Clara allegedly wasn’t fully equipped or committed to understanding the culture she married into.

Clara felt that their different views on sex contributed to their downfall, revealing that Ryan and his family allegedly lost trust in Clara after hearing how she publicly spoke of their sex life on MAFS.

Now, Ryan and Clara have moved on from one another and are enjoying life, as Clara proudly enjoyed her donut.

Married at First Sight premises Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.